Pamela Anderson Says She Walked In On Jack Nicholson Having A Threesome

Pamela Anderson is opening up about some wild times she experienced during her visits at the Playboy Mansion.

In her upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela, the frequent Playboy model recalled a visit to Hugh Hefner's former home where she walked in on Jack Nicholson engaging in some NSFW activities, an except reads, per Variety:

"Mr. Nicholson had two beautiful women with him. They were all giggling and kissing up against the wall, sliding all over each other. I walked by to use the mirror, bending over the sink to fix my lip gloss. Trying not to look, but I couldn't help myself and caught his eye in the reflection. I guess that got him to the finish line, because he made a funny noise, smiled and said, 'Thanks, dear.'"

All in all, the Playboy Mansion was "really an experience" for Anderson, who said it was always "full of artists, philanthropists, intellectuals, chivalry, beautiful women."

Anderson even said she met her husband of 12 days, Jon Peters, at the Playboy Mansion. Peters recently revealed in an interview with Variety that he left Anderson $10 million in his will, despite only (unofficially) being married to her for less than two weeks.

"I will always love Pamela, always in my heart. As a matter of fact, I left her $10 million in my will. And she doesn’t even know that. Nobody knows that. I'm just saying it for the first time with you. I probably shouldn't be saying it. So that's for her, whether she needs it or not," he told Variety.

Love, Pamela and accompanying Netflix documentary Pamela, a love story are both set to be released on January 31. Watch the trailer below: