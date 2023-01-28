Rita Ora Is 'Off The Market,' Confirms Secret Wedding To Taika Waititi

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi secretly tied the knot!

While on a radio show promoting her new song "You Only Love Me," Rita confirmed that she and her partner did, in fact, get married. "Yes, here we are. They say everything happens for a reason. I am officially off the market, people," she said, The Hollywood Reporter reports. She said the wedding was "perfect" and was "exactly how I wanted it."

"Completely how I wanted it, just to myself sometimes. It was really sweet … Sorry, it's not that interesting! One day I will throw a big party. I will figure out the time to have a big, big party," she continued.

Ora's shocking revelation comes months the couple sparked marriage rumors on social media when the "I Will Never Let You Down" singer was spotted wearing a wedding band. A source told People at the time that Rita married the filmmaker in a "very small" ceremony in August 2022.

She continued to open up more about the new song, which she said was a response to all the wedding rumors circulating — the music video is a wedding, for crying out loud!