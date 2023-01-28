Tennessee Sheriff Opens New Investigation After Tyre Nichols Video Release

By Bill Galluccio

January 28, 2023

Memphis Awaits Release Of Police Body Cam Video Of Tyre Nichols' Arrest Prior To His Death Days Later
Photo: Getty Images

Hours after officials released videos showing police officers brutally beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop, Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner, Jr. announced that he is opening a new investigation into two officers who arrived at the scene after the assault took place.

Nichols died from his injuries a few days later.

"Having watched the videotape for the first time tonight, I have concerns about two deputies who appeared on the scene following the physical confrontation between police and Tyre Nichols," Bonner wrote on Twitter. "I have launched an internal investigation into the conduct of these deputies to determine what occurred and if any policies were violated. Both of these deputies have been relieved of duty pending the outcome of this administrative investigation."

Bonner did not identify the officers or provide any information about what policies they may have violated.

The other five officers involved in the January 7th incident, Tadarrius BeanDemetrius HaleyEmmitt Martin IIIDesmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith, have all been fired from the force and charged with multiple crimes, including second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct, and official oppression.

If convicted, they face up to 60 years behind bars.

