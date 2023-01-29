Drake Celebrates Mom's 75th Birthday with Adorable Family Photos

Drake is showing love to his family and specifically to his mother for her 75th birthday. In an Instagram post and accompanying series of stories posted today, Drake tributes his mother. The post features pictures of Drake with son Adonis, his father Dennis Graham, and of course his mother Sandi Graham. The caption reads "Thank you mama for the 9 months you carried me through…all the pain and suffering. No one knows the pressure you bear just only you…give you all my love."

Even though the post is dedicated to Drake's mother, it's young Adonis that steals the show appearing in every photo blowing out candles and striking adorable poses with his dad and grandparents. Pictures and videos of Drake and company littered the rapper's Instagram feed all-day showing that he really went all out for his mother's birthday party.