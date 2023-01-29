Dua Lipa's Paris Photos Will Make You Want To Book A Trip ASAP

Dua Lipa has never been shy about sharing her life with her fans and today she treated them to a number of new pictures from a recent Paris vacation. She took to Instagram to show off some sleek pictures of a gorgeous outfit and a couple of pics of some great-looking meals. Dua sports an all-black fit with sparkling jewelry in all the accompanying photos, which take place in a hotel room, restaurant, and in front of the Eiffel Tower.

But the star of the show might be some of the delicious-looking food pictured in between. The caption also shouts out Dua's wine choice specifically saying "I never make a quick trip to Paris without taking a crate of my favourite wine back home with me." It's hard to know exactly which wine she's talking about as numerous bottles are featured in her photos and a picture posted to her story features dozens of more bottles to further the difficulty.