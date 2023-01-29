Dua Lipa's Paris Photos Will Make You Want To Book A Trip ASAP
By Lavender Alexandria
January 29, 2023
Dua Lipa has never been shy about sharing her life with her fans and today she treated them to a number of new pictures from a recent Paris vacation. She took to Instagram to show off some sleek pictures of a gorgeous outfit and a couple of pics of some great-looking meals. Dua sports an all-black fit with sparkling jewelry in all the accompanying photos, which take place in a hotel room, restaurant, and in front of the Eiffel Tower.
But the star of the show might be some of the delicious-looking food pictured in between. The caption also shouts out Dua's wine choice specifically saying "I never make a quick trip to Paris without taking a crate of my favourite wine back home with me." It's hard to know exactly which wine she's talking about as numerous bottles are featured in her photos and a picture posted to her story features dozens of more bottles to further the difficulty.
Dua Lipa had a relatively quiet 2022 by her standards, with her only release being Sweetest Pie with Megan Thee Stallion, as well as an appearance she made on the Calvin Harris single Potion with Young Thug. Her 2023 could potentially be bigger with more than music on the table for the pop star. Just last week she was announced as one of the co-chairs of the 2023 Met Gala alongside an all-star group from a variety of different entertainment lanes.