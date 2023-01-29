Husband Of Mother Accused Of Killing Her 3 Children Issues Statement

The husband of a Massachusetts mother accused of killing her three children issued a public statement revealing he has forgiven her and asked others to do the same.

Patrick Clancy, of Duxbury, claimed his wife, Lindsay, was suffering from an unspecified condition prior to an incident in which she allegedly strangled their three children before attempting suicide.

"I want to ask all of you that you find it deep within yourselves to forgive Lindsay, as I have," Patrick Clancy said in the statement obtained by NBC Boston on Saturday (January 28). "The real Lindsay was generously loving and caring towards everyone — me, our kids, family, friends, and her patients. The very fibers of her soul are loving. All I wish for her now is that she can somehow find peace."