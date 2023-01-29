Marc Anthony Gets Married In Celebrity Packed Miami Ceremony

Latin music superstar Marc Anthony has officially tied the know with pageant queen and model Nadia Ferreira. The wedding took place in Miami this weekend and featured dozens of notable names and faces from all over the entertainment world showing out. As People Magazine reports, the couple got married last night at Pérez Art Museum after first announcing their engagement in May of last year.

Among the famous guests are a number of notable musicians Lin Manuel Miranda, Luis Fonsi, Romeo Santos, and Maluma. Also included on the star-studded guest list were soccer star David Beckham, former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, and actress Salma Hayek. David Beckham didn't just attend but served as Anthony's best man in the wedding while Miami mayor Francis X. Suarez officiated. Ferreira reportedly wore an extravagent Galia Lahav dress while Anthony wore Christian Dior.

In March of last year, Anthony released his thirteenth studio album Pa'lla Voy and around the same time, rumors started to swirl about Anthony and Ferreira. Shortly after, they confirmed their relationship via an Instagram post. Three months later they formally announced their engagement first at a party and then again with a picture of the engagement ring put on Ferreira's story.