Meghan Trainor Teases Fans With Secret Announcement On TikTok

By Lavender Alexandria

January 29, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Meghan Trainor is teasing something and her fans on social media think they've figured it out. The singer took to TikTok last night to post a video where she reveals a secret that she's "been keeping for the past few months" to various friends and family to film their reactions. The video has already amassed over a million likes and many fans in the comments feel pretty confident that they've figured it out.

All of the top comments on the video are speculating on one thing, Meghan's second baby being on the way soon. Trainor and her husband, actor Daryl Sabara had their first child in February of 2021 and if the speculation turns out to be right there could be another kid on the way. Though the video doesn't officially confirm anything, watching it with the idea that it could be preceding a pregnancy announcement does make a lot of sense.

@meghantrainor

You’ll find out soon 🥹 #surprise @chris @darylsabara @ryan.trainor @joshuatbassett

♬ the winner takes it all - november ultra

Trainor had a busy 2022 that saw her releasing her fifth studio album Takin' It Back which spawned a major hit song with its single Made You Look. Just this week the track got a highly anticipated remix with Kim Petras that both artists had been teasing on social media for weeks. Trainor currently has no 2023 tour plans and the potential pregnancy fans are speculating about may be the reason.

Meghan Trainor
