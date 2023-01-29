Tom Verlaine Frontman Of Legendary Punk Band Television Dead At 73

By Lavender Alexandria

January 29, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Tom Verlaine, founding member, singer, and guitarist of legendary punk rock band Television, passed away at 73 "following a brief illness." The news was confirmed by Jesse Paris Smith, daughter of fellow punk rock icon and Verlaine's one-time ex Patti Smith. No further details were given on Verlaine's passing at the time but it didn't take long for waves of punk legends to pay tribute.

Patti Smith herself posted a tribute to Verlaine on her Instagram, a black and white photo of the pair with a caption referencing their time together "This is a time when all seemed possible." 80s punk star Billy Idol also paid tribute to the work Tom Verlaine and Television did laying the groundwork for punk rock's future. "He made incredible music that greatly influenced the US & UK punk rock scene in the '70's RIP."

Verlaine, born Thomas Miller in New Jersey first undertook piano and saxophone before shifting his focus to guitar. He moved to New York in the early 70s adopting the name Tom Verlaine and forming a band called Neon Boys that would go on to become Television. The band became highly influential in the punk rock scene for their performances at CBGB and went on to release two massively acclaimed and highly influential albums in their initial fun, starting with their timeless debut Marquee Moon.

Television
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.