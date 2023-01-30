14-Year-Old Cowboy Denim Bradshaw Dies At Rodeo

A 14-year-old boy died after being thrown from a bull during a rodeo held in North Carolina on Saturday (January 29).

Denim Bradshaw was identified as the teenage bull rider killed in the incident, according to Rafter K Rodeo Co.

"Our sport is truly a family and we are so thankful for everyone that was there to help," the company said in a statement on its Facebook account. "We are thankful for our on site EMT’s, paramedics and law enforcement that work so hard to care for the cowboys. This is a tragic event and words cannot describe the pain felt by this loss. We ask everyone to come together and pray for his family for comfort and healing in this difficult time."

Stokes County emergency management director Brandon Gentry told the Winston-Salem Journal that the unit responded to a report of cardiac arrest at around 8:24 p.m. on Saturday.

“He was one of the participants when this happened,” Gentry said. “He was riding a bull and was thrown off.”