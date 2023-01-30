14-Year-Old Cowboy Denim Bradshaw Dies At Rodeo
By Jason Hall
January 30, 2023
A 14-year-old boy died after being thrown from a bull during a rodeo held in North Carolina on Saturday (January 29).
Denim Bradshaw was identified as the teenage bull rider killed in the incident, according to Rafter K Rodeo Co.
"Our sport is truly a family and we are so thankful for everyone that was there to help," the company said in a statement on its Facebook account. "We are thankful for our on site EMT’s, paramedics and law enforcement that work so hard to care for the cowboys. This is a tragic event and words cannot describe the pain felt by this loss. We ask everyone to come together and pray for his family for comfort and healing in this difficult time."
Stokes County emergency management director Brandon Gentry told the Winston-Salem Journal that the unit responded to a report of cardiac arrest at around 8:24 p.m. on Saturday.
“He was one of the participants when this happened,” Gentry said. “He was riding a bull and was thrown off.”
Everyone here at Rafter K Rodeo Company, LLC would like to give our sincere condolences to the family and friends of...Posted by Rafter K Rodeo Company, LLC on Sunday, January 29, 2023
Gentry said Bradshaw was lying in the ring of the rodeo unconscious when Stokes EMS first responders arrived at the scene after King Fire Department first responders, who were contracted by Rafter K to be on stand by at events, had already been providing aid to the teenager. Bradshaw was transported to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist where he was pronounced dead, according to Gentry.
Bradshaw's mother, Shannon Bowman, issued a statement on her Facebook account saying she was heartbroken but "so proud" of her son's "bravery" and "courage."
"I awoke in a nightmare for the rest of my life," Bowman wrote. "I hate myself for this call but he was loving every second of it I never seen him so happy as I had seen him last night before his departure.
"Denim baby you did it!! You did that!! I’m so proud of your braveness and your courage! My lil cowboy I will love and miss you so much and I know God will take care of you."
Last night was the longest night of my life!! My beautiful handsome 14 year old son had went to be with the lord! I...Posted by Shannon Bowman on Sunday, January 29, 2023
A GoFundMe account has been launched to help pay for Bradshaw's funeral expenses.