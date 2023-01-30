'A Dream Come True': Reba McEntire Opens Restaurant In Oklahoma

Country legend Reba McEntire has opened a "Fancy" new restaurant in Oklahoma. Fox 4 News reported that the eatery called "Reba's Place" hosted its grand opening on January 26th.

McEntire partnered with the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and the city of Atoka to open up the new eatery and entertainment venue.

"This has been a dream come true. It took several villages to make it happen," the "Consider Me Gone" signer said in a press conference. "Music and the fans helped build this place and get it all together. And that's what a restaurant is all about, where people cam come in, visit, and eat."