'A Dream Come True': Reba McEntire Opens Restaurant In Oklahoma
By Ginny Reese
January 30, 2023
Country legend Reba McEntire has opened a "Fancy" new restaurant in Oklahoma. Fox 4 News reported that the eatery called "Reba's Place" hosted its grand opening on January 26th.
McEntire partnered with the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and the city of Atoka to open up the new eatery and entertainment venue.
"This has been a dream come true. It took several villages to make it happen," the "Consider Me Gone" signer said in a press conference. "Music and the fans helped build this place and get it all together. And that's what a restaurant is all about, where people cam come in, visit, and eat."
The restaurant is three stories and can hold up to 250 people. The menu has a mixture of southern staples, including Choctaw beef steaks, slow smoked brisket, Nashville hot chicken, Memphis-style bologna sandwiches, and burgers. You can even finish off your meal with McEntire's favorite strawberry shortcake.
The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Check it out at 319 East Court Street in Atoka.
McEntire grew up in Oklahoma. She moved to Nashville to begin her music career. Since then, she has sold more than 33.5 million albums.