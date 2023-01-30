Calling All Radiohead Fans: The Smile Just Announced 2023 Tour Dates

After a successful North American tour in the fall, The Smile are hopping across the pond again this summer for another run of tour dates, this time mostly traversing the southern and eastern states, as well as shows in Canada and Mexico. In addition to tour dates, the Radiohead side project also announced a limited edition vinyl EP Europe: Live Recordings 2022 that features live renditions of songs played last year. Five of the tracks come from The Smile's debut album A Light For Attracting Attention, and the sixth is Yorke’s 2009 solo track “FeelingPulledApartByHorses,” which the band included in its live sets. The album is slated for a March 10 release. Check out the track list and new tour dates below.

Europe: Live Recordings 2022 Tracklist

A1 “The Opposite”

A2 “Thin Thing”

A3 “FeelingPulledApartByHorses”

B1 “The Same”

B2 “Waving A White Flag”

B3 “Free In The Knowledge”

The Smile 2023 North American Tour Dates

06/22 – Mexico City, Mexico @ National Auditorium

06/25 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

06/29 – Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center

06/30 – St Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

07/02 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

07/03 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

07/05 – Richmond, VA @ The National

07/07 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

07/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

07/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

07/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom

07/15 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

07/19 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre

07/20 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory