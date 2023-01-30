Calling All Radiohead Fans: The Smile Just Announced 2023 Tour Dates

By Katrina Nattress

January 30, 2023

Photo: Alex Lake

After a successful North American tour in the fall, The Smile are hopping across the pond again this summer for another run of tour dates, this time mostly traversing the southern and eastern states, as well as shows in Canada and Mexico. In addition to tour dates, the Radiohead side project also announced a limited edition vinyl EP Europe: Live Recordings 2022 that features live renditions of songs played last year. Five of the tracks come from The Smile's debut album A Light For Attracting Attention, and the sixth is Yorke’s 2009 solo track “FeelingPulledApartByHorses,” which the band included in its live sets. The album is slated for a March 10 release. Check out the track list and new tour dates below.

Europe: Live Recordings 2022 Tracklist

A1 “The Opposite”

A2 “Thin Thing”

A3 “FeelingPulledApartByHorses”

B1 “The Same”

B2 “Waving A White Flag”

B3 “Free In The Knowledge”

The Smile 2023 North American Tour Dates

06/22 – Mexico City, Mexico @ National Auditorium

06/25 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

06/29 – Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center

06/30 – St Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

07/02 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

07/03 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

07/05 – Richmond, VA @ The National

07/07 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

07/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

07/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

07/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom

07/15 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

07/19 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre

07/20 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory

Radiohead
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.