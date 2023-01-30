Calling All Radiohead Fans: The Smile Just Announced 2023 Tour Dates
By Katrina Nattress
January 30, 2023
After a successful North American tour in the fall, The Smile are hopping across the pond again this summer for another run of tour dates, this time mostly traversing the southern and eastern states, as well as shows in Canada and Mexico. In addition to tour dates, the Radiohead side project also announced a limited edition vinyl EP Europe: Live Recordings 2022 that features live renditions of songs played last year. Five of the tracks come from The Smile's debut album A Light For Attracting Attention, and the sixth is Yorke’s 2009 solo track “FeelingPulledApartByHorses,” which the band included in its live sets. The album is slated for a March 10 release. Check out the track list and new tour dates below.
Europe: Live Recordings 2022 Tracklist
A1 “The Opposite”
A2 “Thin Thing”
A3 “FeelingPulledApartByHorses”
B1 “The Same”
B2 “Waving A White Flag”
B3 “Free In The Knowledge”
The Smile 2023 North American Tour Dates
06/22 – Mexico City, Mexico @ National Auditorium
06/25 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
06/29 – Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center
06/30 – St Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
07/02 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
07/03 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
07/05 – Richmond, VA @ The National
07/07 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
07/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
07/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
07/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom
07/15 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
07/19 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre
07/20 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory