'Laverne & Shirley' Actor Cindy Williams Has Died at 75

Cindy Williams, the actress well known for playing Shirley Feeney on Happy Days and its spinoff Laverne & Shirley. The announcement came earlier today via the actress's family and read "The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed.” It continues, “Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous, and possessed a brilliant sense of humor and a glittering spirit that everyone loved.”

Williams starred in Laverne & Shirley for 7 full seasons before departing during the show's 8th and final season. During the show's run, Williams received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Show which was one of six Golden Globe nominations the show garnered.

Since departing the show Williams turned her focus to the stage, making her Broadway debut in The Drowsy Chaperone in 2007. In 2015 she published a memoir titled Shirley, I Jest! which was co-written with Dave Smitherman. Williams was 75.