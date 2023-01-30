Luke Bryan Headed To Minnesota This Fall During 'Country On Tour' Run

“Artists get into the business to make music and perform it for the fans,” Bryan said in a statement on Monday. “Leaving it all out on that stage is what it’s all about for me. I’m excited to support and have so many talented new artists along for the ride this year. It’s one of the most rewarding parts of our job.”

Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 3, at 10 a.m. Nut House members get first access to purchase tickets on Tuesday, January 31, at 8 a.m. or 10 a.m. local time.