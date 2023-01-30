Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Celebration Snaps Are A Visual Feast

When Miley Cyrus released her new single 'Flowers' a few weeks ago, the track instantly became one of the biggest in all of music and has stayed there in the three weeks since, becoming the first major hit song of 2023. Earlier today the singer took to Instagram to express her thoughts and gratitude for the success of the song.

Posting two photos of herself sporting a sleek black dress, she captioned the post "I love that this record is connecting in such a positive way & it’s a pleasure to continue creating music for you." She ends the message with a direct thank you to her supporters stating that the success of the song was "only made possible by the listeners & my incredible fans," and ending the post with "Endlessly thankful."