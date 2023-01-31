6-Year-Old Michigan Boy Spends $1K In 30 Minutes On Dad's Phone

A Michigan boy recently spent $1,000 in 30 minutes while fooling around on his dad's phone.

It all began on January 28 when Keith Stonehouse and his 6-year-old son Mason home were alone together while Mason's mom was at the movies. Keith decided to let Mason use his phone to play games for 30 minutes before bed. Instead, Mason opened up GrubHub and ordered food from a plethora of restaurants. Mason somehow managed to buy five orders of jumbo shrimp, salads, shawarma, chicken pita, sandwiches, chili cheese fries, ice cream, grape leaves and rice —but that was just part of the buffet he ordered. It wasn't until Keith was putting Mason to bed that the first order arrived at their door.

At first, Keith thought the order was someone dropping off supplies for his wife's bakery. When he realized the bag said Leo's Coney Island on it, Keith began to wonder. The doorbell kept ringing, and the orders kept coming. So much food was ordered that a $439 charge from Happy's Pizza was declined by Chase Bank, who sent Keith an alert. Keith tried to cancel the orders, but one restaurant said it was out of their control. The family ended up making the most of the situation, inviting neighbors over to enjoy Mason's feast.

Mason got a talking-to and money taken out of his piggy bank. Keith told MLive that during the talk, Mason raised his hand and asked if the pepperoni pizza had arrived yet. The father had to walk out of the room, unsure if he was going to get angry or laugh.