“There was a time that I was spending $2,400 to $2,600 a day, for six years straight … you do the math,” Flav explained. “That’s how much I spent on drugs.”



The 63-year-old artist and reality TV star said he only began to tell people after he realized that he didn't want to be an addict anymore. In 2011, he released a book called Flavor Flav: The Icon The Memoir, in which he revealed his addiction to crack for the first time. It's also his belief that God allowed him to overcome his addiction so he can warn people about the mistakes he made and help them survive their own battles.



Flavor Flav recently celebrated his sobriety in an Instagram post. It's been two years since he's touched any alcohol or cigarettes.



“Guess what? I am two years no cigarettes, two years no alcohol,” he wrote. “You know what? I feel real good, y’all, just to let you know. And you know what? I’m gonna do this another maybe 22 more years. I don’t know. But right now, I’m working on one year at a time, folks.”

