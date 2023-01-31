George Santos Steps Down From Committees Amid Ethics Complaints

Embattled Republican Congressman George Santos is stepping down from his committee assignments amid numerous ethics complaints and investigations for faking most of his resume and background as he ran for office.

Santos was appointed to serve on the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee and the Small Business Committee despite bipartisan criticism and calls for Santos to resign from Congress.

While Santos admitted to fabricating his resume, he has remained defiant and brushed off calls to step down, even as he faces multiple state and federal investigations.

A Republican lawmaker told the Washington Post that Santos met behind closed doors with several top Republicans and informed them of his decision to resign from the committees because he has become a "distraction."

"The congressman is reserving his seats on his assigned committees until he has been properly cleared of both campaign and personal financial investigations," said his spokeswoman, Naysa Woomer.

Santos has a lot of work to do if he wants to win reelection in two years. A new poll shows that 78% of voters in his district want him to step down and that he is viewed unfavorably by 83% of the voters.