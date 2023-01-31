Latto Receives Over $90K In Bids After Putting Her Cheetah Panties On eBay

Latto is a lot richer thanks to one troll who tried to put the rapper on blast for *checks notes* wearing the same panties more than once.



On Monday night, January 30, the "Big Energy" artist posted a link to an eBay auction for a pair of her cheetah-print panties. Latto put her underwear up for auction after a hater pointed out that she had worn them on two different occasions, and provided photographic evidence on Twitter. At first, she appeared to have fun with it by calling the woman the "panty police." Afterward, she decided to make some coin off them.