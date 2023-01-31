Lizzo Announces New 'Special' Music Video

Lizzo has already been busy in 2023 and she doesn't seem to be stopping any time soon. Earlier today she posted a new announcement on Instagram teasing a music video for the title track to her 2022 album Special. The video is short on details depicting a short clip of Lizzo in a superhero costume flying through a city, but it also confirms that the new video will be released tomorrow.

The teaser credits the new music video a Christian Breslauer production. The music video director has helmed a number of major music videos in the past, most notable for songs like Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow's 'Industry Baby,' and SZA's recent hit 'Kill Bill.' He's also worked with Lizzo in the past, serving as the director of the video for Special's lead single 'About Damn Time' last year.