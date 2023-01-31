Police Responding To Report Of Shots Fired At Omaha Target

Authorities in Omaha, Nebraska, are responding to reports of shots fired at a Target near 180th Street and West Center Road on Tuesday (January 31) afternoon.

The Omaha Police Department said that officers are "clearing the store" and that there are an "unknown number of victims."

"Officers are at Target 178th and Center investigating reports of a shooting. Officers are clearing the store at this time. Unknown number of victims as the investigation is in the early stages," the department wrote on Twitter.

The department said the scene has been secured and asked the public to avoid the area.

Lt. Neal Bonacci said that no civilians were injured, and the officer shot and killed the gunman, who was described as a white male in his 30s. He said the suspect was armed with an AR-15-style rifle.

This is a breaking story. Refresh the page for the latest updates...