Shake Shack To Open New Central Ohio Restaurant, First Drive-Thru

Shake Shack is opening a new location in central Ohio —and it will feature a first for the restaurant chain in the state.

The restaurant will be located at 3734 West Dublin-Granville Road. It will become Ohio's seventh location when it opens next week on February 6, and the first with a drive-thru. The Dublin Shake Shack will also have indoor and outdoor seating for guests in addition to the drive-thru. To celebrate, the first 200 guests on opening day will receive a limited-edition Ohio Shake Shack gift. The restaurant will also donate $1 to the Dublin Food Pantry for every sandwich sold on opening day.

The new location in Dublin also means Shake Shack is hiring on all levels. If you're interested in working for the restaurant, you can apply in-person or online. For more information, head to Shake Shack's website. According to the company, "Our teams are the core of what we do and what we stand for—supporting them is part of our DNA. We’ll provide you with learning and growth opportunities to set you up for success in your career. Sharing ideas, having fun, and working collaboratively isn’t just preached, it’s how we do things every day."