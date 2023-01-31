This Restaurant Serves The Best Crepes In Detroit

I like to think crepes are the everman's pancake, as they are usually presented in one of two varieties: sweet or savory. They are often served with a wide variety of fillings such as cheese, fruit, vegetables, meats, and a variety of spreads. Thus, there is always something for everyone's taste preference. If you're looking to try something new that you're almost certain to love, we suggest trying out the best restaurant serving crepes in your city.

According to Yelp, Crepes & More is the best place serving crepes in Detroit. The restaurant is located at 5231 Anthony Wayne Drive. But don't just take it from us —Here's what one patron, who learned the restaurant has more to offer than just delicious crepes, had to say about it:

"Crepes and more is located in the same building as 1000 degree pizza, the pizza place is open til 10 and the crepes place is open til 8. At 8:30 we called and asked if they were still making crepes by any chance and the owner said he would turn the crepe maker back on and make them for us. He gave us free drinks and cookies as well and made the most beautiful crepes. Amazing service and super friendly staff and owner!!"