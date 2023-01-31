Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Confirm Fourth 'Bad Boys' Movie In The Works

By Lavender Alexandria

January 31, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

There's a fourth movie from the Bad Boys franchise on the way according to posts made on social media by the films co-leads. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence who star in the movie as Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett both posted videos of the announcement accompanied by the caption "IT'S ABOUT THAT TIME!"

The video shows Will Smith leaving his house and driving over to Lawrence's teasing fans during the drive with his pending announcement. Once together the pair officially confirm that there's another Bad Boys movie in the works. According to Variety, the script is being written by Chris Bremner who wrote the screenplay for the previous film in the franchise Bad Boys For Life. It's also retaining Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah who directed For Life and who are set to return for the upcoming film.

The first two installments in the franchise were released in 1995 and 2003 respectively before the long-awaited third film was finally released in 2020. Despite the success of the franchise's first two entries, the third film grossed more than the previous two combined, giving high expectations for the upcoming fourth installment. The film doesn't yet have a confirmed release window, nor is it clear when the film is slated to begin shooting.

