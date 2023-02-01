Adele, Drake, Glass Animals & More Receive iHeartRadio Titanium Award

A few artists have shared their reactions to the milestone. Ava Max tells iHeartRadio in a message to fans, "I'm always in shock when I see numbers like that. Like 1 billion. That's insane. Thank you to the fans, obviously, because none of this would be possible without you. And also iHeartRadio, I love you guys so much for all the support you give me always."

Doja Cat shared, "I wanted to thank all of my fans and all of the team at iHeartRadio for this award. I have earned 1 billion total iHeartRadio audience spins, for 'Need To Know,' and that's one of my favorite songs. So, I like that we're all on the same page here. But seriously, I'm very, very thankful and I'm glad that you guys are enjoying what's going on, and I got more coming. So, thank you guys. Thank you. Thank you. Thank, thank, thank, thank you."

And Glass Animals' Dave Bayley explained, "Thank you so much to everyone at iHeart. Thank you to all the listeners, and I'm sure you all know that this song ['Heat Waves'] came out during the pandemic. It was a time when we were all trapped here on this little island in the UK and we couldn't travel anywhere, but you guys allowed this song to travel. You did the traveling for us, and I can't thank you enough. This song is so personal to me. It's like my favorite child. I know you're not meant to choose your favorite child, but this song is like my favorite child, and you gave it an absolutely incredible life when we couldn't. Thank you so much and I can't wait to play some new music for you all."