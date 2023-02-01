Cruise Around iHeartLand On Roblox On An Exclusive Monsta X Hoverboard

Fans can experience "iHeartRadio LIVE with MONSTA X" in iHeartLand at State Farm Park in Fortnite and on Roblox for two days only, starting Friday, February 10th at 7pm ET/4pm PT. The group is set to deliver an unforgettable performance in iHeartLand's State Farm Park in Fortnite and on Roblox, featuring some of their biggest hits and fan favorites.

For even more MONSTA X fun, on Roblox, jump backstage via the trampolines located in the State Farm Neighborhood for some more exclusive never-before-seen MONSTA X content. Fans can also head to the iHeartLand UGC store outside of State Farm Park to find a new item available for purchase: a MONSTA X Glow Stick!

And while in Fortnite, experience MONSTA X's show as lights, fireworks and more are synced up to their performance. To keep the party going, Jake from State Farm will close out the concert from State Farm Park, inviting players to check out iHeartLand's mini games; show off your best dance moves on State Farm Park's dance floor! Fans can also participate in "How Fan Are You?" to test their knowledge of MONSTA X in a game of trivia — answer multiple choice questions about the hosts and the show, and answer by jumping on the square with the correct answer. Keep answering correctly and you'll win iHeartLand gold!