Dr. Phil Is Coming To An End After 21 Seasons

After 21 seasons, Dr. Phil is coming to an end. The popular daytime talk show hosted by Dr. Phil McGraw started in 2002 and has broadcast over 3,500 episodes.

"I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in daytime television," McGraw said in a statement sent to PEOPLE. "With this show, we have helped thousands of guests and millions of viewers through everything from addiction and marriage to mental wellness and raising children. This has been an incredible chapter of my life and career, but while I'm moving on from daytime, there is so much more I wish to do."

Dr. Phil will not be off the air completely, though, as networks were given the option to air previously taped episodes through the 2023-2024 season. In addition, McGraw plans to announce a "prime-time partnership" that will launch in 2024.

"I am compelled to engage with a broader audience because I have grave concerns for the American family, and I am determined to help restore a clarity of purpose as well as our core values," he added.