Eyedrops Linked To Bacterial Infection That Left One Dead, Several Blind

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging consumers to stop using preservative-free EzriCare Artificial Tears after dozens of people developed a bacterial infection that is resistant to antibiotics.

The CDC said that it has tracked at least 50 cases of Pseudomonas aeruginosa in 11 states, including California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

The agency said that of those 50 cases, 11 people developed eye infections, causing three people to go blind in one eye. One person died after the bacterial infection spread to their blood.

EzriCare issued a statement and said it has not received any reports of issues with its eyedrops. The company noted that the EzriCare Artificial Tears were manufactured by Global Pharma Healthcare PVT LTD in India and imported into the United States by Aru Pharma Inc.

"NEVERTHELESS, and in an abundance of caution, EzriCare recommends that during this evolving situation, you DISCONTINUE USE of any portions of EzriCare Artificial Tears Lubricant Eye Drops you may have until we can discover more details about any potential safety concerns," EzriCare said.