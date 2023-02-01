Jessica Simpson Reveals She Had Secret Affair With Mystery Hollywood Star

Jessica Simpson spilled the tea this week about one of her past relationships.

The "With You" singer dished on the intimate details of her past in an excerpt from Movie Star: They Always Say They’re Single, Us Weekly reports. Without ever revealing his identity, Simpson, 42, opened up about an affair she had with a "massive movie star" after they met at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards as she was going through a breakup from her boyfriend at the time Nick Lachey — who she went on to marry in 2002.

"This megastar, who I grew up thinking was so hot, eyeballed me up and down ... " Simpson began. "Oh, this is what it's like to be hit on. Because, other than my ex-boyfriend, no man had ever been so upfront about looking at me in a provocative way. At least that I wanted to look at me that way. He placed a hand on my hip and leaned in so I could hear him better."

Ultimately, Jessica said she "wasn't ready" for the relationship and "fled." "I made some excuse and acted like Cinderella in bad booties. I wish I could say I was playing it cool. I later found out this was seen as 'playing hard to get,'" she continued.

After she fled their first interaction, she ran into him again at a gym in Los Angeles and invited him to be in one of her music videos. "'You could be my lead guy,' I offered to this man who made millions and millions per film," she wrote.

Their romance ended when she reconciled with Lachey in 2001, but they eventually reconnected again after their divorce in 2006. Simpson and Mystery Man allegedly first kissed at the Beverly Hills Hilton — but dreams came to a halt when Mystery Man appeared on the red carpet with his girlfriend at the time. "I was never ever in a million years going to be the other woman," she said, adding that Mystery Man said his other relationship was "completely over."

Simpson and Mystery Man went on to attend several events together and even visited him on set, but something didn't sit right with the "Take My Breath Away" singer. "Yes, there was something sexy and enticing about all this, but there was also something demeaning about it. I felt like a call girl," she said. "I didn’t care if he was my teenage fantasy come to life, this was not a choice that same girl, my younger self, would be proud of."

The excerpt of Movie Star: They Always Say They’re Single can be read here.