Kylie Jenner's Birthday Tribute To Daughter Stormi Will Melt Your Heart

Stormi's grandmother Kris Jenner also took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute in honor of her birthday. "Happy birthday to my beautiful, sweet, smart, funny, adventurous, loving granddaughter Stormi!!" she wrote alongside a series of adorable photos. "I can’t believe you are 5! You spread happiness and joy wherever you go and your energy and laughter are infectious!! Thank you for being such a bright light in all of our lives. You are the best daughter, granddaughter, cousin, friend and big sister!! Your brother is so lucky to have you to look up to, and I can’t wait to watch your bond grow as you get older. We are all blessed to have you in our lives, my precious girl. I love you to the moon and back, Stormi, and I can’t wait to celebrate your special day with you!"

Fans took to the comments section to wish Stormi a happy birthday and agreed that the past 5 years flew by. Kylie's post even got a heart eyes emoji from socialite Paris Hilton.