Latto Takes A Money Shower While Teasing Upcoming Pop Song

“Pop Latto loading…🍒” she wrote in the caption.



Latto has enjoyed a stellar rise in the ranks as a fierce rapper in past bangers like "Queen of Da Souf" and more recently "FTCU" with GloRilla and the late Gangsta Boo. However, the track she teased sounded a lot more like her chart-topping hit "Big Energy." After all, the song, which also has a remix featuring Mariah Carey and DJ Khaled, did help the Atlanta-based artist earn her first Grammy nomination. Now it look like she wants to dabble more in the pop realm.



Her new song snippet arrived amid her run-in with the panty police on social media. After a troll called her out for wearing the same drawers twice, Latto decided to throw her cheetah panties up on eBay. She managed to get up to $95,000 in bids before the website pulled down the auction due to its used clothing policy.

