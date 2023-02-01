Make That Special Someone Swoon With These Valentine's Day Gift Ideas

By Taylor Fields

February 3, 2023

Valentine day composition concept: white gift box with magenta colored bow, red hearts confetti and pink paper on pastel background. High angle view, flat lay
Photo: Getty Images

Valentine's Day is almost here, and it's time to celebrate LOVE! Whether you're celebrating with your partner, your friends, or yourself, it's a day to spend quality time with one another, and/or to treat yourself and all of your loved ones.

Need help finding a gift for your loved ones? Look no further. We've compiled some ideas that will aid in giving that special someone a delightful surprise that might make your shopping a little bit easier this year.

Flowers

A true Valentine's Day classic. There is nothing like fresh flowers to brighten up anyone's day — whether you have them delivered, or you're hand-delivering them yourself. Throw in a nice vase, and now you have a place for flowers for years to come.

Young woman holding beautiful red flowers bouquet
Photo: Getty Images

A Basket Of Favorite Candy

Great for anyone with a sweet tooth - and an easy gift to pick up at your local drug store or grocery store. Pair this with a lovely handwritten card, and their favorite candies, and it's the perfect personalized gift to let that person know that you're thinking of them.

Pink candies and hearts
Photo: Getty Images

Jewelry

An obvious choice, but whether it be a pair of earrings, a necklace, a bracelet, or a nice watch, jewelry is a popular gift to give — and a good piece of jewelry will last for years to come.

Concept of beauty gift on Valentine's Day.
Photo: Getty Images

Cozy Clothes For A Night In

Sure, it's nice to get dressed up and go out for dinner — but there is nothing quite like putting on comfy clothes, and putting on your favorite show or movie. It's the ultimate cozy Valentine's Day treat.

Happy young couple relaxing talking laughing drinking coffee tea
Photo: Getty Images

Couple's Massage

An activity that's both romantic and de-stressing is a win in anybody's book for V-Day (or any day, really).

Couple laying face to face on massage table
Photo: Getty Images

An Experience To Do Together

Experiences like a cooking class, cocktail-making class, or a paint night can be a really fun idea for couple at any stage of their relationship.

Couple cooking together at home following an online recipe
Photo: Getty Images
