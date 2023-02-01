Missy Elliott & More Nominated For 2023 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

The Rock and Roll of Fame in Cleveland has announced its list of induction nominees for 2023. This year, 14 artists made the cut including legendary rapper Missy Elliott who is a first-time nominee. Other first-time nominees include George Michael, Cyndi Lauper, Joy Division/New Order, Warren Zevon, Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson, and The White Stripes.

"This remarkable list of nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame honors and celebrates," said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. "These artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps."

Here is the full list of nominees:

Kate Bush

Sheryl Crow

Missy Elliott

Iron Maiden

Joy Division/New Order

Cyndi Lauper

George Michael

Willie Nelson

Rage Against the Machine

Soundgarden

The Spinners

A Tribe Called Quest

The White Stripes

Warren Zevon

Fans can vote online every day at vote.rockhall.com, or in person at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in Cleveland, Ohio, through April 28. The top five artists that the public selects will make it to a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied with other ballots when determining the 2023 Inductee, according to the Rock Hall. The Rock Hall also states that an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historians, and other members of the music industry received nominee ballots. Consideration includes an artist’s musical impact on others, length and depth of their body of work throughout their career, and more.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees will be announced in May, and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 Induction Ceremony will take place in the fall.