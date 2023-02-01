NLE Choppa Wants To Launch 'Skate 4 Tyre' To Help Tyre Nichols' Son

"I wanna start a foundation, a charity around skate for Tyre," NLE Choppa said. "Not only do I wanna give the proceeds to Tyre and his family I wanna give it to his son. I pray that when that child grows up they can differentiate between what’s real and what’s not, and what’s real is giving back and making sure a positive light is shown over their life.”



Choppa plans to give all the proceeds to Tyre's family especially his 4-year-old son. The Memphis native was one of several artists who made their voices heard after the video was released. Over the weekend, he posted videos of himself skating while participating in a peaceful skate in Memphis. Choppa said the "Lil Wayne effect," as he put it, has taken over because he hasn't been able to put down his skateboard since the protest.



“Today, I felt it on my heart to turn a negative situation to a positive," he said in a video he posted before the protest. "I actually went to sleep dwelling on how I could wake up today and do that. I just want to skate for Tyre in respect to him and know that’s how he would have wanted everybody to act.”



Check out video from NLE Choppa's protest below.

