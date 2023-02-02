Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing 87 Stores Amid Financial Troubles

Bed Bath & Beyond announced it is closing 87 stores in 30 states as it continues to struggle to pay its bills. In addition, five buybuy Baby locations will be closed, as will all Harmon stores.

Previously, Bed Bath & Beyond was planning to close 150 of its lowest-performing stores.

On Wednesday (February 1), the retailer missed its $28 million interest payments on $1 billion in bonds. The company now has a 30-day grace period to make the payment or risk defaulting.

The company is expected to file for bankruptcy in the coming weeks.

"As we continue to work with our advisors to consider multiple paths, we are implementing actions to manage our business as efficiently as possible," a Bed Bath and Beyond spokesperson told CNN. "This store fleet reduction expands the company's ongoing closure program."

Here is the complete list of the 87 closures.