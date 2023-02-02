Conagra Recalls 2.6 Million Pounds Of Canned Meat And Poultry

Conagra Brands is recalling nearly 2.6 million pounds of canned meats and poultry due to a packaging defect. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said the defect could cause the cans to become contaminated without showing any outward signs of contamination.

"The problem was discovered when the establishment notified FSIS after observing spoiled and/or leaking cans from multiple production dates at the establishment's warehouse," the USDA explained. "Subsequent investigation by the establishment determined that the cans subject to recall may have been damaged in a manner that is not readily apparent to consumers, which may allow foodborne pathogens to enter the cans."

The recall applies to canned meats sold under the Armour brand, including cans of Vienna Sausage and Chicken. Other recalled brands include Goya, Kroger, Great Value, Grace, Hargis, and Praire Belt.

They were produced between December 12, 2022, and January 13, 2023, and are marked with the establishment number "P4247" on the cans. They were shipped to retailers across the country.

You can view a complete list of recalled products here.

There have been no reports of illness related to the recall. Shoppers are advised to discard the recalled products or return them to the store for a refund.