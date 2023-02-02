Davante Adams Hints At Reunion With Aaron Rodgers
By Jason Hall
February 2, 2023
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams hinted at a potential reunion with former Green Bay Packers teammate Aaron Rodgers amid reports of a potential trade involving the quarterback.
Adams answered 15 questions from Twitter followers late Wednesday (February 2) night, which included addressing which neighborhood Rodgers was "moving to."
"Mine," Adams quote-tweeted in response to the question.
Adams spent his entire NFL career with Rodgers and the Packers before joining the Raiders as part of a five-year, $141.25 million sign-and-trade deal this past offseason. Rodgers addressed the "surprising" departure of his primary receiver, which took place after he'd already signed an extension with the Packers, during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show's 'Draft Spectacular' last April.
Mine. https://t.co/1w4jX42A0q— Davante Adams (@tae15adams) February 2, 2023
"It was a little surprising with Davante," Rodgers said. "Obviously when I made my decision [to re-sign] I was still thinking he was gonna come back. I was very honest with him about my plans and my future and where I saw my career going as far as how many years I was going to play.
"But I felt like he was gonna be back. It didn't, obviously, turn out that way but I have so much love for 'Te and appreciate the time we spent together."
"When I made my decision I was thinking Davante would be back but I have so much love for him & I wish him the best" ~@AaronRodgers12#PMSSeatGeekSpectacular125k pic.twitter.com/WuoNnPvnMP— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 29, 2022
On Tuesday (January 31), Rodgers addressed "conversations" regarding a potential trade centered around him during his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday (January 31).
"It sounds like there's already conversations going on that aren't involving me, which is interesting...I'm not a part of those conversations right now," Rodgers said. "When I make up my mind one way or another then you guys and the Packers, not in that order, and everyone else will know at some point."
"I'm not a part of those conversations right now but when I make up my mind everybody will know"@AaronRodgers12 dives into the possibility of returning to the Packers #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/3e0QUXOGVZ— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 31, 2023
On Sunday (January 29), league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the Packers would prefer "to move on from" Rodgers amid reports of a potential offseason trade.
An offseason trade of Aaron Rodgers remains an option for the Green Bay Packers for a variety of reasons:https://t.co/0XKiQp1Gn6— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2023
The Packers are also reportedly committed to finding a trade partner and had "their next plan ready to go" should Rodgers request a trade, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
#Packers made a commitment with QB Aaron Rodgers to find a trade partner if he indicates a desire to be traded, per @TomPelissero— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 29, 2023
Green Bay have "their next plan ready to go" in case Rodgers does moves on. pic.twitter.com/vsaEb8NDgr
Rodgers signed a three-year, $150 million extension with the Packers last offseason amid previous reports of being disgruntled with the franchise. The 39-year-old was coming off back-to-back MVP seasons ahead of the 2022 NFL season, which resulted in Green Bay missing the playoffs after clinching a postseason berth during the previous three consecutive seasons and 11 of the past 13 years.
The Raiders are in the market for a quarterback after benching and publicly acknowledging their decision to move on from veteran starter Derek Carr late in the 2022 NFL season. Carr and Adams were teammates at Fresno State and the quarterback was reported to be a major factor in the receiver's decision to join the Raiders last offseason.