Davante Adams Hints At Reunion With Aaron Rodgers

"It was a little surprising with Davante," Rodgers said. "Obviously when I made my decision [to re-sign] I was still thinking he was gonna come back. I was very honest with him about my plans and my future and where I saw my career going as far as how many years I was going to play.

"But I felt like he was gonna be back. It didn't, obviously, turn out that way but I have so much love for 'Te and appreciate the time we spent together."