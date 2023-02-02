'Epic' Doesn't Do This $20 Million Texas Mansion Justice

By Dani Medina

February 2, 2023

Photo: Getty Images, Google Maps

Get ready to entertain in style with this more-than-epic mansion for sale in Texas. It could be yours... if you've got a cool $20 million laying around!

Popular Twitter account @zillowgonewild shared photos of the Southlake property earlier this week, calling it the "most Southlake, TX home we've ever seen" — a nod to the fact that Southlake is the country's richest city. The 7-bedroom, 10-bathroom home is currently listed for $19,995,000 on Zillow, where it's been up for a little less than two months. The 31,234-square-foot property sits on just over 3 and a half acres about 25 miles outside of Dallas.

Here's a list of just some of the mansion's features:

  • 7 bedrooms
  • 6 full bathrooms
  • 4 1/2 bathrooms
  • Jetted bath tub
  • Steam shower
  • Game room
  • Office
  • Fireplace
  • Full gym
  • Dining room
  • Kitchen with breakfast bar, butler's pantry, walk-in pantry
  • Library
  • 9-car covered garage
  • Two heated saltwater pools with diving board and spa
  • Basketball court
  • Sport court
  • Covered terrace
  • Home theater
  • Batting cage
  • Bowling alley
  • Indoor trampoline

If we've piqued your interest, check out this video tour of the property on YouTube below:

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.