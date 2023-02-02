'Epic' Doesn't Do This $20 Million Texas Mansion Justice

Get ready to entertain in style with this more-than-epic mansion for sale in Texas. It could be yours... if you've got a cool $20 million laying around!

Popular Twitter account @zillowgonewild shared photos of the Southlake property earlier this week, calling it the "most Southlake, TX home we've ever seen" — a nod to the fact that Southlake is the country's richest city. The 7-bedroom, 10-bathroom home is currently listed for $19,995,000 on Zillow, where it's been up for a little less than two months. The 31,234-square-foot property sits on just over 3 and a half acres about 25 miles outside of Dallas.