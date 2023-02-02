'Epic' Doesn't Do This $20 Million Texas Mansion Justice
By Dani Medina
February 2, 2023
Get ready to entertain in style with this more-than-epic mansion for sale in Texas. It could be yours... if you've got a cool $20 million laying around!
Popular Twitter account @zillowgonewild shared photos of the Southlake property earlier this week, calling it the "most Southlake, TX home we've ever seen" — a nod to the fact that Southlake is the country's richest city. The 7-bedroom, 10-bathroom home is currently listed for $19,995,000 on Zillow, where it's been up for a little less than two months. The 31,234-square-foot property sits on just over 3 and a half acres about 25 miles outside of Dallas.
Here’s the most Southlake, TX home we’ve ever seen, currently listed for $19,995,000. The home has over 31k sq ft with a turfed back yard, two saltwater pools, bowling alley, gym, indoor glass-enclosed trampoline, batting cage and more.— Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild) January 31, 2023
L pic.twitter.com/NFQNRv5yU4
Here's a list of just some of the mansion's features:
- 7 bedrooms
- 6 full bathrooms
- 4 1/2 bathrooms
- Jetted bath tub
- Steam shower
- Game room
- Office
- Fireplace
- Full gym
- Dining room
- Kitchen with breakfast bar, butler's pantry, walk-in pantry
- Library
- 9-car covered garage
- Two heated saltwater pools with diving board and spa
- Basketball court
- Sport court
- Covered terrace
- Home theater
- Batting cage
- Bowling alley
- Indoor trampoline
If we've piqued your interest, check out this video tour of the property on YouTube below: