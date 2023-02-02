Mafia Hitman Working As A Pizza Maker Arrested After 16 Years On The Run

A convicted killer who was a member of the 'Ndrangheta organized crime mob was arrested in France after spending 16 years on the run from Italian authorities.

Edgardo Greco, 63, was convicted of murdering Stefano and Giuseppe Bartolomeo in the 1990s during a mafia war between two rival gangs and sentenced to life in prison. Greco is also accused of attempting to murder Emiliano Mosciaro.

Greco managed to escape temporary police custody in 2006 and has been on the run ever since.

On Wednesday (February 2), INTERPOL announced that Greco had been arrested in Saint-Etienne, France, with the help of multiple law enforcement agencies from Italy and France.

According to the BBC, Greco moved to Saint-Etienne in 2016 and changed his name to Paolo Dimitrio. He eventually got a job as a pizza maker at a local restaurant and was even featured in a local newspaper article in 2021.

"No matter how hard fugitives try to slip into a quiet life abroad, they cannot evade justice forever. Dedicated officers around the world will always ensure that justice is served," Jürgen Stock, INTERPOL Secretary General, said in a statement.