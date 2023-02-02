Michigan Woman Finds Mysterious Package On Street While Walking To Work

One Michigan woman recently found an unusual surprise while walking to work.

Dianne Gordon walks more than two miles to work every day. On her trip to work on January 21, she stopped at a BP gas station to buy a snack. As she was walking up to the building, she saw a plastic bag on the ground —and piles of money inside. Gordon decided to contact the police, despite the fact her car broke down last year and she was in need of a vehicle, and returned the money immediately.

Police searched the bag and found $14,780, along with several wedding cards. The officers were eventually able to track down who the bag of money belonged to. Apparently, it belonged to a newlywed couple that had been married earlier in the day. Police have since returned the money to the couple.

Gordon's good deed was not overlooked. The spouse of one of the police officers involved launched a crowdfunding campaign to help get Gordon a car. As of this writing, $24,205 has been raised of the $25,000 goal. Once the goal has been met, the campaign is going to work with a local car dealer to purchase Gordon's new car.