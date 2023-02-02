Over 100 Dogs Saved After Doggy Daycare Catches Fire In Seattle

Firefighters rescued 115 dogs after a fire broke out at a doggy daycare in north Seattle Wednesday morning (February 1), according to the city's fire department. Crews responded to the blaze in the 13000 block of Lake City Way Northeast before noon.

No dogs perished during the incident, but at least five of them were seriously hurt and rushed to an emergency animal hospital, KOMO reported. Two of them suffered smoke inhalation and were taken to a local veterinarian for treatment, fire officials wrote.

All seven daycare workers were accounted for, and one 19-year-old employee was evaluated at the scene and declined to go to the hospital, according to Seattle Fire.