This Restaurant Serves The Best Crepes In Atlanta

I like to think crepes are the everman's pancake, as they are usually presented in one of two varieties: sweet or savory. They are often served with a wide variety of fillings such as cheese, fruit, vegetables, meats, and a variety of spreads. Thus, there is always something for everyone's taste preference.

According to Yelp, Julianna's Crepes is the best place serving crepes in Atlanta. The restaurant is located at 774 Lake Avenue. But don't just take it from us —Here's what one patron had to say about the restaurant:

"Stopped in the other morning after strolling on the belt line. The shop is small and cute. Exposed stone walls and shelves of unique product. The back wall displays various jams from an Amish community. Lots of cool products you won't find other places. The crepes were choked full of ingredients. I got The Royale. The ham was a lot higher quality than cheap deli meat. The spicy peach chutney was awesome. Just the right amount of heat balanced with sweetness. Super yummy. These aren't like other crepes you may be used to. They aren't easily eaten while walking down the street. They are thicker with a lot more inside, so I think they are best eaten sitting down. When they give it to you to go, they come in a traditional to go container, not a hand-held crepe container. That said, my husband made it work and ate his while walking because he just couldn't wait."