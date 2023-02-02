This Restaurant Serves The Best Crepes In Chicago

I like to think crepes are the everman's pancake, as they are usually presented in one of two varieties: sweet or savory. They are often served with a wide variety of fillings such as cheese, fruit, vegetables, meats, and a variety of spreads. Thus, there is always something for everyone's taste preference.

According to Yelp, the Crepe Shop is the best place serving crepes in Chicago. The restaurant is located at 2934 North Broadway Street. But don't just take it from us —Here's what one patron had to say about the restaurant:

"The vibes here are just immaculate. Plants everywhere, people chatting and sipping their coffee, and lots of crepes. If I am in the Lakeview area, I will always try to squeeze in a visit here! I love that they have both sweet and savory crepes and one of my personal goals is to try all of them eventually. So far, I've had the matcha crepe, the lemon curd crepe, the berry cheesecake crepe, and the ham and cheese crepe. The crepes are perfect every time I've had them: a thin layer of crisp on the outside and soft on the inside. My favorite flavor so far has to be the berry cheesecake, it's just so fresh but comforting at the same time! Their lattes are large and the flavors are unique and delicious. Prices are quite reasonable for Chicago and their portion sizes. Parking is quite difficult in the area but well worth the trouble. Highly recommend!"