15 Rap-Inspired IG Captions Your Valentine Will Love

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and we know you're looking for the perfect caption to use in your heartfelt posts about that special person in your life.



Ever since LL Cool J dropped "I Need Love" in the late 1980s, there have been plenty of rappers and singers who have dropped slick love songs with unforgettable lyrics. Take Drake for example. The Certified Lover Boy artist has released a slew of songs full of emotional quotables over the years.



"I can't get over you," he raps in his 2013 song "Hold On, We're Going Home." "You left your mark on me, I want your hot love and emotion endlessly."