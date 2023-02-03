15 Rap-Inspired IG Captions Your Valentine Will Love
By Tony M. Centeno
February 3, 2023
Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and we know you're looking for the perfect caption to use in your heartfelt posts about that special person in your life.
Ever since LL Cool J dropped "I Need Love" in the late 1980s, there have been plenty of rappers and singers who have dropped slick love songs with unforgettable lyrics. Take Drake for example. The Certified Lover Boy artist has released a slew of songs full of emotional quotables over the years.
"I can't get over you," he raps in his 2013 song "Hold On, We're Going Home." "You left your mark on me, I want your hot love and emotion endlessly."
Trust us, there are A LOT more lovey-dovey bars within Drake's catalog. He's not the only one either. Here are 15 lyrics that you can use as your Instagram captions about your bae on Valentine's Day.
“How beautiful our kids will be, girl, I don’t need convincing”
- Drake, "Connect"
"We don't need a title"
- Rihanna, "Yeah, I Said It"
"So if you ride then I'm riding too, by your side kinda stuck on you"
- Kehlani, "FWU"
"Apparently, you believe in me and I thank you for it"
- J. Cole
"Every day's your birthday and every night your Valentine."
- Jeremih, "Oui"
"He ain't always right but he's just right for me"
- Jazmine Sullivan,"#HoodLove"
“Sweatpants, hair tied, chillin’ with no makeup on/ That’s when you’re the prettiest, I hope that you don’t take it wrong”
- Drake, "Best I Ever Had"
"Been about you and I'm still about you"
- Beyoncé featuring Drake, "Mine"
"I wish I could paint our love"
- Miguel, "Coffee"
"Women love me now but in your eyes we forever though"
- Wale featuring Usher, "The Matrimony"
“All I need in this life of sin is me and my girlfriend”
- JAY-Z featuring Beyoncé, "03 Bonnie & Clyde"
“I love you like a fat kid love cake, you know my style I say anything to make you smile.”
– 50 Cent featuring Nate Dogg, "21 Questions"
“Keep it a whole one hund’, Don’t got you, I got nothin’”
– Kendrick Lamar featuring Zacari, "Love"
"Shorty I'm there for you anytime you need me/For real girl, it's me in your world, believe me"
- Method Man and Mary J. Blige, "All I Need"
"I gave you everything / what's mine is yours."
- Cardi B, "Be Careful"