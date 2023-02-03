2023 Grammy Awards: See The Full List & Find Out Which Artists Won Big

Record of the Year

“Don't Shut Me Down” - ABBA

“Easy On Me” - Adele

“BREAK MY SOUL” - Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous” - Mary J. Blige

“You And Me On The Rock” - Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius

“Woman” - Doja Cat

“Bad Habit” - Steve Lacy

“The Heart Part 5” - Kendrick Lamar

“About Damn Time” - Lizzo - WINNER

“As It Was” - Harry Styles

Album of the Year

Voyage - ABBA

30 - Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny

RENAISSANCE - Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) - Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days - Brandi Carlile

Music Of The Spheres - Coldplay

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar

Special - Lizzo

Harry's House - Harry Styles - WINNER

Song of the Year

“abcdefu” - GAYLE

“About Damn Time” - Lizzo

“All Too Well: The Short Film” - Taylor Swift

“As It Was” - Harry Styles

“Bad Habit” - Steve Lacy

“BREAK MY SOUL” - Beyoncé

“Easy On Me” - Adele

“GOD DID” - DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

“The Heart Part 5” - Kendrick Lamar

“Just Like That” - Bonnie Raitt - WINNER

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy - WINNER

Latto

Måneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Easy On Me” - Adele - WINNER

“Moscow Mule” - Bad Bunny

“Woman” - Doja Cat

“Bad Habit" - Steve Lacy

“About Damn Time” - Lizzo

“As It Was” - Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Don't Shut Me Down” - ABBA

“Bam Bam” - Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran

“My Universe” - Coldplay & BTS

“I Like You (A Happier Song)” - Post Malone & Doja Cat

“Unholy” - Sam Smith & Kim Petras - WINNER

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Higher - Michael Bublé - WINNER

When Christmas Comes Around… - Kelly Clarkson

I Dream Of Christmas (Extended) - Norah Jones

Evergreen - Pentatonix

Thank You - Diana Ross

Best Pop Vocal Album

Voyage - ABBA

30 - Adele

Music Of The Spheres - Coldplay

Special - Lizzo

Harry's House - Harry Styles - WINNER

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

"BREAK MY SOUL" - Beyoncé - WINNER

"Rosewood" - Bonobo

"Don't Forget My Love" - Diplo & Miguel

"I'm Good (Blue)" - David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

"Intimidated" - KAYTRANADA Featuring H.E.R.

"On My Knees" - RÜFÜS DU SOL

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Renaissance - Beyoncé - WINNER

Fragments - Bonobo

Diplo - Diplo

The Last Goodbye - ODESZA

Surrender - RÜFÜS DU SOL

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Between Dreaming And Joy - Jeff Coffin

Not Tight - DOMi & JD Beck

Blooz - Grant Geissman

Jacob's Ladder - Brad Mehldau

Empire Central - Snarky Puppy



Best Rock Performance

"So Happy It Hurts" - Bryan Adams

"Old Man" - Beck

"Wild Child" - The Black Keys

"Broken Horses" - Brandi Carlile - WINNER

"Crawl!" - Idles

"Patient Number 9" - Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck

"Holiday" - Turnstile

Best Metal Performance

"Call Me Little Sunshine" - Ghost

"We'll Be Back" - Megadeth

"Kill Or Be Killed" - Muse

"Degradation Rules" - Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi - WINNER

"Blackout" - Turnstile

Best Rock Song

"Black Summer" - Red Hot Chili Peppers

"Blackout" - Turnstile

"Broken Horses" - Brandi Carlile - WINNER

"Harmonia's Dream" - The War On Drugs

"Patient Number 9" - Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck

Best Rock Album

Dropout Boogie - The Black Keys

The Boy Named If - Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Crawler - Idles

Mainstream Sellout - Machine Gun Kelly

Patient Number 9 - Ozzy Osbourne - WINNER

Lucifer On The Sofa - Spoon

Best Alternative Music Performance

"There'd Better Be A Mirrorball" - Arctic Monkeys

"Certainty" - Big Thief

"King" - Florence + The Machine

"Chaise Longue" - Wet Leg - WINNER

"Spitting Off The Edge Of The World" - Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius

Best Alternative Music Album

WE - Arcade Fire

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You - Big Thief

Fossora - Björk

Wet Leg - Wet Leg - WINNER

Cool It Down - Yeah Yeah Yeahs



Best R&B Performance

"VIRGO’S GROOVE" - Beyoncé

"Here With Me" - Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak

"Hrs & Hrs" - Muni Long - WINNER

"Over" - Lucky Daye

"Hurt Me So Good" - Jazmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance

"Do 4 Love" - Snoh Aalegra

"Keeps On Fallin'" - Babyface Featuring Ella Mai

"PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA" - Beyoncé - WINNER

"'Round Midnight" - Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan

"Good Morning Gorgeous" - Mary J. Blige

Best R&B Song

"CUFF IT" - Beyoncé - WINNER

"Good Morning Gorgeous" - Mary J. Blige

"Hrs & Hrs" - Muni Long

"Hurt Me So Good" - Jazmine Sullivan

"Please Don't Walk Away" - PJ Morton

Best Progressive R&B Album

Operation Funk - Cory Henry

Gemini Rights - Steve Lacy - WINNER

Drones - Terrace Martin

Starfruit - Moonchild

Red Balloon - Tank And The Bangas

Best R&B Album

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) - Mary J. Blige

Breezy (Deluxe) - Chris Brown

Black Radio III - Robert Glasper - WINNER

Candydrip - Lucky Daye

Watch The Sun - PJ Morton

Best Rap Performance

"GOD DID" - DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

"Vegas" - Doja Cat

"pushin P" - Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug

"F.N.F. (Let's Go)" - Hitkidd & GloRilla

"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar - WINNER

Best Melodic Rap Performance

"BEAUTIFUL" - DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA

"WAIT FOR U" - Future Featuring Drake & Tems - WINNER

"First Class" - Jack Harlow

"Die Hard" - Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer

"Big Energy (Live)" - Latto





Best Rap Song

"Churchill Downs" - Jack Harlow Featuring Drake

"GOD DID" - DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar - WINNER

"pushin P" - Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug

"WAIT FOR U" - Future Featuring Drake & Tems

Best Rap Album

GOD DID - DJ Khaled

I Never Liked You - Future

Come Home The Kids Miss You - Jack Harlow

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar - WINNER

It's Almost Dry - Pusha T

Best Country Solo Performance

"Heartfirst" - Kelsea Ballerini

"Something In The Orange" - Zach Bryan

"In His Arms" - Miranda Lambert

"Circles Around This Town" - Maren Morris

"Live Forever" - Willie Nelson - WINNER

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

"Wishful Drinking" - Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt

"Midnight Rider's Prayer" - Brothers Osborne

"Outrunnin' Your Memory" - Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert

"Does He Love You - Revisited" - Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton

"Never Wanted To Be That Girl" - Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde - WINNER

"Going Where The Lonely Go" - Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Best Country Song

"Circles Around This Town" - Maren Morris

"Doin' This" - (Luke Combs

"I Bet You Think About Me" (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault) - Taylor Swift

"If I Was A Cowboy"- Miranda Lambert

"I'll Love You Till The Day I Die" - Willie Nelson

"'Til You Can't" - Cody Johnson - WINNER

Best Country Album

Growin' Up - Luke Combs

Palomino - Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville - Ashley McBryde

Humble Quest - Maren Morris

A Beautiful Time - Willie Nelson - WINNER

Best New Age Album

Positano Songs - Will Ackerman

Joy - Paul Avgerinos

Mantra Americana - Madi Das & Dave Stringer With Bhakti Without Borders

The Passenger - Cheryl B. Engelhardt

Mystic Mirror - White Sun - WINNER

Best Gospel Performance/Song

"Positive" - Erica Campbell; Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell & Juan Winans, songwriters

"When I Pray" - DOE; Dominique Jones & Dewitt Jones, songwriters

"Kingdom" - Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Jonathan Jay, Chandler Moore & Jacob Poole, songwriters - WINNER

"The Better Benediction" - PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls; PJ Morton, songwriter

"Get Up" - Tye Tribbett; Brandon Jones, Christopher Michael Stevens, Thaddaeus Tribbett & Tye Tribbett, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

"God Really Loves Us (Radio Version)" - Crowder Featuring Dante Bowe and Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, David Crowder, Ben Glover & Jeff Sojka, songwriters

"So Good" - DOE; Chuck Butler, Dominique Jones & Ethan Hulse, songwriters

"For God Is With Us" - for KING & COUNTRY & Hillary Scott; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone & Luke Smallbone, songwriters

"Fear Is Not My Future" - Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Nicole Hannel, Jonathan Jay, Brandon Lake & Hannah Shackelford, songwriters - WINNER

"Holy Forever" - Chris Tomlin; Jason Ingram, Brian Johnson, Jenn Johnson, Chris Tomlin & Phil Wickham, songwriters

"Hymn Of Heaven (Radio Version)" - Phil Wickham; Chris Davenport, Bill Johnson, Brian Johnson & Phil Wickham, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

Die To Live - Maranda Curtis

Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live) - Ricky Dillard

Clarity - DOE

One Deluxe - Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - WINNER

All Things New - Tye Tribbett

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Lion - Elevation Worship

Breathe - Maverick City Music - WINNER

Life After Death - TobyMac

Always - Chris Tomlin

My Jesus - Anne Wilson

Best Roots Gospel Album

Let's Just Praise The Lord - Gaither Vocal Band

Confessio - Irish American Roots - Keith & Kristyn Getty

The Willie Nelson Family - Willie Nelson

2:22 - Karen Peck & New River

The Urban Hymnal - Tennessee State University Marching Band - WINNER



Best Latin Pop Album

AGUILERA - Christina Aguilera

Pasieros - Rubén Blades & Boca Livre - WINNER

De Adentro Pa Afuera - Camilo

VIAJANTE - Fonseca

Dharma + - Sebastián Yatra





Best Musica Urbana Album

TRAP CAKE, VOL. 2 - Rauw Alejandro

Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny - WINNER

LEGENDADDY - Daddy Yankee

La 167 - Farruko

The Love & Sex Tape - Maluma

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

El Alimento - Cimafunk

Tinta y Tiempo - Jorge Drexler

1940 Carmen - Mon Laferte

Alegoría - Gaby Moreno

Los Años Salvajes - Fito Paez

MOTOMAMI - Rosalía - WINNER

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Abeja Reina - Chiquis

Un Canto por México - El Musical - Natalia Lafourcade - WINNER

La Reunión (Deluxe) - Los Tigres Del Norte

EP #1 Forajido - Christian Nodal

Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe) - Marco Antonio Solís

Best Tropical Latin Album

Pa'lla Voy - Marc Anthony - WINNER

Quiero Verte Feliz - La Santa Cecilia

Lado A Lado B - Víctor Manuelle

Legendario - Tito Nieves

Imágenes Latinas - Spanish Harlem Orchestra

Cumbiana II - Carlos Vives

Best American Roots Performance

"Cry," Jon Batiste

"Love and Regret," Billy Strings

"I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to be Free," The Blind Boys of Alabama and Bela Fleck

"Same Devil," Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile

"Nightflyer," Allison Russell



"Stompin' Around," Aaron Neville with the Dirty Brass Dozen Band - WINNER

Best Americana Performance

"Silver Moon" [A Tribute To Michael Nesmith] - Eric Alexandrakis

"There You Go Again" - Asleep At The Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett

"The Message" - Blind Boys Of Alabama Featuring Black Violin

"You And Me On The Rock" - Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius

"Made Up Mind" - Bonnie Raitt - WINNER

Best American Roots Song

"Bright Star" - Anaïs Mitchell, songwriter (Anaïs Mitchell)

"Forever" - Sheryl Crow & Jeff Trott, songwriters (Sheryl Crow)

"High And Lonesome" - T Bone Burnett & Robert Plant, songwriters (Robert Plant & Alison Krauss)

"Just Like That" - Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt) - WINNER

"Prodigal Daughter" - Tim O’Brien & Aoife O'Donovan, songwriters (Aoife O'Donovan & Allison Russell)

"You And Me On The Rock" - Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius)

Best Americana Album

In These Silent Days - Brandi Carlile - WINNER

Things Happen That Way - Dr. John

Good To Be... - Keb' Mo'

Raise The Roof - Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Just Like That... - Bonnie Raitt

Best Bluegrass Album

Toward The Fray - The Infamous Stringdusters

Almost Proud - The Del McCoury Band

Calling You From My Mountain - Peter Rowan

Crooked Tree - Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway - WINNER

Get Yourself Outside - Yonder Mountain String Band

Best Traditional Blues Album

Heavy Load Blues - Gov't Mule

The Blues Don’t Lie - Buddy Guy

Get On Board - Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder - WINNER

The Sun Is Shining Down - John Mayall

Mississippi Son - Charlie Musselwhite

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Done Come Too Far - Shemekia Copeland

Crown - Eric Gales

Bloodline Maintenance - Ben Harper

Set Sail - North Mississippi Allstars

Brother Johnny - Edgar Winter - WINNER

Best Folk Album

Spellbound - Judy Collins

Revealer - Madison Cunningham - WINNER

The Light At The End Of The Line - Janis Ian

Age Of Apathy - Aoife O'Donovan

Hell On Church Street - Punch Brothers

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Full Circle - Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul Featuring LSU Golden Band From Tigerland

Natalie Noelani - Natalie Ai Kamauu

Halau Hula Keali'i O Nalani - Live At The Getty Center - Halau Hula Keali'i O Nalani

Lucky Man - Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas

Live At The 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival - Ranky Tanky - WINNER

Best Reggae Album

The Kalling - Kabaka Pyramid - WINNER

Gifted - Koffee

Scorcha - Sean Paul

Third Time's The Charm - Protoje

Com Fly Wid Mi - Shaggy

Best Global Music Performance

"Udhero Na" - Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar

"Gimme Love" - Matt B & Eddy Kenzo

"Last Last" - Burna Boy

"Neva Bow Down" - Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro

"Bayethe" - Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode - WINNER

Best Global Music Album

Shuruaat - Berklee Indian Ensemble

Love, Damini - Burna Boy

Queen Of Sheba - Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf

Between Us... (Live) - Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago

Sakura - Masa Takumi - WINNER





Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Act Like You Got Some Sense - Jamie Foxx

All About Me!: My Remarkable Life In Show Business By Mel Brooks - Mel Brooks

Aristotle And Dante Dive Into The Waters Of The World - Lin-Manuel Miranda

Finding Me - Viola Davis - WINNER

Music Is History - Questlove

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Black Men Are Precious - Ethelbert Miller

Call Us What We Carry: Poems - Amanda Gorman

Hiding In Plain View - Malcolm-Jamal Warner

The Poet Who Sat By The Door - J. Ivy - WINNER

You Will Be Someone's Ancestor. Act Accordingly - Amir Sulaiman

Best Comedy Album

The Closer - Dave Chappelle - WINNER

Comedy Monster - Jim Gaffigan

A Little Brains, A Little Talent - Randy Rainbow

Sorry - Louis CK

We All Scream - Patton Oswalt

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

ELVIS - (Various Artists)

Encanto - (Various Artists) - WINNER

Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2) - (Various Artists)

Top Gun: Maverick - Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga, Hans Zimmer & Lorne Balfe

West Side Story - (Various Artists)

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

The Batman - Michael Giacchino, composer

Encanto - Germaine Franco, composer - WINNER

No Time To Die - Hans Zimmer, composer

The Power Of The Dog - Jonny Greenwood, composer

Succession: Season 3 - Nicholas Britell, composer

Best Song Written For Visual Media

"Be Alive" [From King Richard] - Beyoncé & Darius Scott Dixson, songwriters (Beyoncé)

"Carolina" [From Where The Crawdads Sing] - Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

"Hold My Hand" [From Top Gun: Maverick] - Bloodpop® & Stefani Germanotta, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

"Keep Rising (The Woman King)" [From The Woman King] - Angelique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito & Jessy Wilson, songwriters (Jessy Wilson Featuring Angelique Kidjo)

"Nobody Like U" [From Turning Red] - Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O'Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva)

"We Don't Talk About Bruno" [From Encanto] - Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina Gaitán - La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto - Cast) - WINNER

Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

"For My Friends" (King Princess) (S)

"The Hardest Part" (Alexander23) (S)

"If We Were A Party" (Alexander23) (S)

"If You Love Me" (Lizzo) (T)

"Magic Wand" (Alexander23) (T)

"Matilda" (Harry Styles) (T)

"Move Me" (Charli XCX) (T)

"Too Bad" (King Princess) (S)

"Vicious" (Sabrina Carpenter) (S)

Nija Charles

"Cozy" (Beyoncé) (T)

"Ex For A Reason" (Summer Walker With JT From City Girls) (T)

"Good Love" (City Girls Featuring Usher) (S)

"Iykyk" (Lil Durk Featuring Ella Mai & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie)(T)

"Lobby" (Anitta & Missy Elliott) (S)

"Ride For You" (Meek Mill Featuring Kehlani) (T)

"Sweetest Pie" (Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa) (S)

"Tangerine" (Kehlani) (T)

"Throw It Away" (Summer Walker) (T)

Tobias Jesso Jr. - WINNER

"Boyfriends" (Harry Styles) (T)

"Can I Get It" (Adele) (T)

"Careless" (FKA Twigs Featuring Daniel Caesar) (T)

"C'mon Baby Cry" (Orville Peck) (T)

"Dotted Lines" (King Princess) (T)

"Let You Go" (Diplo & TSHA) (S)

"No Good Reason" (Omar Apollo) (T)

"Thank You Song" (FKA Twigs) (T)

"To Be Loved" (Adele) (T)

The-Dream

"Break My Soul" (Beyoncé) (S)

"Church Girl" (Beyoncé) (T)

"Energy" (Beyoncé) (T)

"I'm That Girl" (Beyoncé) (T)

"Mercedes" (Brent Faiyaz) (S)

"Rock N Roll" (Pusha T Featuring Kanye West and Kid Cudi) (T)

"Rolling Stone" (Brent Faiyaz) (T)

"Summer Renaissance" (Beyoncé) (T)

"Thique" (Beyoncé) (T)

Laura Veltz

"Background Music" (Maren Morris) (T)

"Feed" (Demi Lovato) (T)

"Humble Quest" (Maren Morris) (T)

"Pain" (Ingrid Andress) (T)

"29" (Demi Lovato) (T)

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff - WINNER

"All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) (Taylor Swift) (T)

Dance Fever (Florence + The Machine) (A)

"I Still Believe" (Diana Ross) (T)

Minions: The Rise Of Gru (Various Artists) (A)

"Part Of The Band" (The 1975) (S)

Dan Auerbach

Dropout Boogie (The Black Keys) (A)

"El Bueno Y El Malo" (Hermanos Gutiérrez) (T)

Nightmare Daydream (The Velveteers) (A)

Rich White Honky Blues (Hank Williams Jr.) (A)

Something Borrowed, Something New: A Tribute To John Anderson (Various Artists) (A)

Strange Time To Be Alive (Early James) (A)

Sweet Unknown (Ceramic Animal) (A)

"Tres Hermanos" (Hermanos Gutiérrez) (T)

Young Blood (Marcus King) (A)

Boi-1da

"Chronicles" (Cordae Featuring H.E.R. & Lil Durk) (T)

"Churchill Downs" (Jack Harlow Featuring Drake) (T)

"Heated" (Beyoncé) (T)

"Mafia" (Travis Scott) (S)

"N95" (Kendrick Lamar) (T)

"Nail Tech" (Jack Harlow) (T)

"Not Another Love Song" (Ella Mai) (T)

"Scarred" (Giveon) (T)

"Silent Hill" (Kendrick Lamar) (T)

Dahi

"Buttons" (Steve Lacy) (T)

"Count Me Out" (Kendrick Lamar) (T)

"Die Hard" (Kendrick Lamar) (T)

"DJ Quik" (Vince Staples) (T)

"Father Time" (Kendrick Lamar Featuring Sampha) (T)

"Give You The World" (Steve Lacy) (T)

"Mercury" (Steve Lacy) (T)

"Mirror" (Kendrick Lamar) (T)

"Rich Spirit" (Kendrick Lamar) (T)

Dernst "D'mile" Emile II

Candy Drip (Lucky Daye) (A)

An Evening With Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak And Silk Sonic) (A)

"Good Morning Gorgeous" (Mary J. Blige) (S)

"Sometimes I Feel Like A Motherless Child" (Jazmine Sullivan) (S)

Best Remixed Recording

"About Damn Time" (Purple Disco Machine Remix) - Purple Disco Machine, remixer (Lizzo) - WINNER

"BREAK MY SOUL" (Terry Hunter Remix) - Terry Hunter, remixer (Beyoncé)

"Easy Lover" (Four Tet Remix) - Four Tet, remixer (Ellie Goulding)

"Slow Song" (Paul Woolford Remix) - Paul Woolford, remixer (The Knocks & Dragonette)

"Too Late Now" (Soulwax Remix) - Soulwax, remixers (Wet Leg)

Best Music Video

"Easy On Me" - Adele; Xavier Dolan, video director; Xavier Dolan & Nancy Grant, video producers

"Yet To Come" - BTS; Yong Seok Choi, video director; Tiffany Suh, video producer

"Woman" - Doja Cat; Child., video director; Missy Galanida, Sam Houston, Michelle Larkin & Isaac Rice, video producers

"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar; Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jason Baum & Jamie Rabineau, video producers

"As It Was" - Harry Styles; Tanu Muino, video director; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Fred Bonham Carter & Alexa Haywood, video producers

"All Too Well: The Short Film" - Taylor Swift; Taylor Swift, video director; Saul Germaine, video producer - WINNER

Best Music Film

Adele One Night Only - Adele; Paul Dugdale, video director

Our World - Justin Bieber; Michael D. Ratner, video director; Kfir Goldberg, Andy Mininger & Scott Ratner, video producers

Billie Eilish Live At The O2 - Billie Eilish; Sam Wrench, video director; Michelle An, Tom Colbourne, Chelsea Dodson & Billie Eilish, video producers

Motomami (Rosalía Tiktok Live Performance) - Rosalía; Ferrán Echegaray, Rosalía Vila Tobella & Stillz, video directors

Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story - (Various Artists); Frank Marshall & Ryan Suffern, video directors; Frank Marshall, Sean Stuart & Ryan Suffern, video producers - WINNER

A Band A Brotherhood A Barn - Neil Young & Crazy Horse

Dhlovelife, video director; Gary Ward, video producer