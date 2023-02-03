2023 Grammy Awards: See The Full List & Find Out Which Artists Won Big
February 5, 2023
Music's biggest night is finally here! The 2023 Grammy Awards is set to reward the best musicians in the industry.
On Sunday, February 5, the biggest names in the music will gather at the Crypto.com Arena in Downtown Los Angeles to find out who's taking home those coveted trophies. The majority of the winners were announced at the Premiere Ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in L.A. Hosted by Grammy nominee Randy Rainbow, numerous artists were on site to present awards or perform at the event like Babyface, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Amanda Gorman, Carlos Vives, Blind Boys of Alabama and more.
Beyoncé made history after she earned the most Grammy awards ever after winning the award for Best Dance/Electronic Recording, Best Dance/Electronic Music Album, Best Traditional R&B Performance and Best R&B Song. Harry Styles shocked the masses by claiming the awards for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. Lizzo also picked up the award for Record of the Year while Kendrick Lamar took home the award for Best Rap Album.
See all the winners in bold below!
Record of the Year
“Don't Shut Me Down” - ABBA
“Easy On Me” - Adele
“BREAK MY SOUL” - Beyoncé
“Good Morning Gorgeous” - Mary J. Blige
“You And Me On The Rock” - Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius
“Woman” - Doja Cat
“Bad Habit” - Steve Lacy
“The Heart Part 5” - Kendrick Lamar
“About Damn Time” - Lizzo - WINNER
“As It Was” - Harry Styles
Album of the Year
Voyage - ABBA
30 - Adele
Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny
RENAISSANCE - Beyoncé
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) - Mary J. Blige
In These Silent Days - Brandi Carlile
Music Of The Spheres - Coldplay
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar
Special - Lizzo
Harry's House - Harry Styles - WINNER
Song of the Year
“abcdefu” - GAYLE
“About Damn Time” - Lizzo
“All Too Well: The Short Film” - Taylor Swift
“As It Was” - Harry Styles
“Bad Habit” - Steve Lacy
“BREAK MY SOUL” - Beyoncé
“Easy On Me” - Adele
“GOD DID” - DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
“The Heart Part 5” - Kendrick Lamar
“Just Like That” - Bonnie Raitt - WINNER
Best New Artist
Anitta
Omar Apollo
DOMi & JD Beck
Muni Long
Samara Joy - WINNER
Latto
Måneskin
Tobe Nwigwe
Molly Tuttle
Wet Leg
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Easy On Me” - Adele - WINNER
“Moscow Mule” - Bad Bunny
“Woman” - Doja Cat
“Bad Habit" - Steve Lacy
“About Damn Time” - Lizzo
“As It Was” - Harry Styles
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Don't Shut Me Down” - ABBA
“Bam Bam” - Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran
“My Universe” - Coldplay & BTS
“I Like You (A Happier Song)” - Post Malone & Doja Cat
“Unholy” - Sam Smith & Kim Petras - WINNER
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Higher - Michael Bublé - WINNER
When Christmas Comes Around… - Kelly Clarkson
I Dream Of Christmas (Extended) - Norah Jones
Evergreen - Pentatonix
Thank You - Diana Ross
Best Pop Vocal Album
Voyage - ABBA
30 - Adele
Music Of The Spheres - Coldplay
Special - Lizzo
Harry's House - Harry Styles - WINNER
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
"BREAK MY SOUL" - Beyoncé - WINNER
"Rosewood" - Bonobo
"Don't Forget My Love" - Diplo & Miguel
"I'm Good (Blue)" - David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
"Intimidated" - KAYTRANADA Featuring H.E.R.
"On My Knees" - RÜFÜS DU SOL
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Renaissance - Beyoncé - WINNER
Fragments - Bonobo
Diplo - Diplo
The Last Goodbye - ODESZA
Surrender - RÜFÜS DU SOL
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Between Dreaming And Joy - Jeff Coffin
Not Tight - DOMi & JD Beck
Blooz - Grant Geissman
Jacob's Ladder - Brad Mehldau
Empire Central - Snarky Puppy
Best Rock Performance
"So Happy It Hurts" - Bryan Adams
"Old Man" - Beck
"Wild Child" - The Black Keys
"Broken Horses" - Brandi Carlile - WINNER
"Crawl!" - Idles
"Patient Number 9" - Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck
"Holiday" - Turnstile
Best Metal Performance
"Call Me Little Sunshine" - Ghost
"We'll Be Back" - Megadeth
"Kill Or Be Killed" - Muse
"Degradation Rules" - Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi - WINNER
"Blackout" - Turnstile
Best Rock Song
"Black Summer" - Red Hot Chili Peppers
"Blackout" - Turnstile
"Broken Horses" - Brandi Carlile - WINNER
"Harmonia's Dream" - The War On Drugs
"Patient Number 9" - Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck
Best Rock Album
Dropout Boogie - The Black Keys
The Boy Named If - Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Crawler - Idles
Mainstream Sellout - Machine Gun Kelly
Patient Number 9 - Ozzy Osbourne - WINNER
Lucifer On The Sofa - Spoon
Best Alternative Music Performance
"There'd Better Be A Mirrorball" - Arctic Monkeys
"Certainty" - Big Thief
"King" - Florence + The Machine
"Chaise Longue" - Wet Leg - WINNER
"Spitting Off The Edge Of The World" - Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius
Best Alternative Music Album
WE - Arcade Fire
Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You - Big Thief
Fossora - Björk
Wet Leg - Wet Leg - WINNER
Cool It Down - Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Best R&B Performance
"VIRGO’S GROOVE" - Beyoncé
"Here With Me" - Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak
"Hrs & Hrs" - Muni Long - WINNER
"Over" - Lucky Daye
"Hurt Me So Good" - Jazmine Sullivan
Best Traditional R&B Performance
"Do 4 Love" - Snoh Aalegra
"Keeps On Fallin'" - Babyface Featuring Ella Mai
"PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA" - Beyoncé - WINNER
"'Round Midnight" - Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan
"Good Morning Gorgeous" - Mary J. Blige
Best R&B Song
"CUFF IT" - Beyoncé - WINNER
"Good Morning Gorgeous" - Mary J. Blige
"Hrs & Hrs" - Muni Long
"Hurt Me So Good" - Jazmine Sullivan
"Please Don't Walk Away" - PJ Morton
Best Progressive R&B Album
Operation Funk - Cory Henry
Gemini Rights - Steve Lacy - WINNER
Drones - Terrace Martin
Starfruit - Moonchild
Red Balloon - Tank And The Bangas
Best R&B Album
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) - Mary J. Blige
Breezy (Deluxe) - Chris Brown
Black Radio III - Robert Glasper - WINNER
Candydrip - Lucky Daye
Watch The Sun - PJ Morton
Best Rap Performance
"GOD DID" - DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
"Vegas" - Doja Cat
"pushin P" - Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug
"F.N.F. (Let's Go)" - Hitkidd & GloRilla
"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar - WINNER
Best Melodic Rap Performance
"BEAUTIFUL" - DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA
"WAIT FOR U" - Future Featuring Drake & Tems - WINNER
"First Class" - Jack Harlow
"Die Hard" - Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer
"Big Energy (Live)" - Latto
Best Rap Song
"Churchill Downs" - Jack Harlow Featuring Drake
"GOD DID" - DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar - WINNER
"pushin P" - Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug
"WAIT FOR U" - Future Featuring Drake & Tems
Best Rap Album
GOD DID - DJ Khaled
I Never Liked You - Future
Come Home The Kids Miss You - Jack Harlow
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar - WINNER
It's Almost Dry - Pusha T
Best Country Solo Performance
"Heartfirst" - Kelsea Ballerini
"Something In The Orange" - Zach Bryan
"In His Arms" - Miranda Lambert
"Circles Around This Town" - Maren Morris
"Live Forever" - Willie Nelson - WINNER
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
"Wishful Drinking" - Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt
"Midnight Rider's Prayer" - Brothers Osborne
"Outrunnin' Your Memory" - Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert
"Does He Love You - Revisited" - Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton
"Never Wanted To Be That Girl" - Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde - WINNER
"Going Where The Lonely Go" - Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Best Country Song
"Circles Around This Town" - Maren Morris
"Doin' This" - (Luke Combs
"I Bet You Think About Me" (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault) - Taylor Swift
"If I Was A Cowboy"- Miranda Lambert
"I'll Love You Till The Day I Die" - Willie Nelson
"'Til You Can't" - Cody Johnson - WINNER
Best Country Album
Growin' Up - Luke Combs
Palomino - Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville - Ashley McBryde
Humble Quest - Maren Morris
A Beautiful Time - Willie Nelson - WINNER
Best New Age Album
Positano Songs - Will Ackerman
Joy - Paul Avgerinos
Mantra Americana - Madi Das & Dave Stringer With Bhakti Without Borders
The Passenger - Cheryl B. Engelhardt
Mystic Mirror - White Sun - WINNER
Best Gospel Performance/Song
"Positive" - Erica Campbell; Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell & Juan Winans, songwriters
"When I Pray" - DOE; Dominique Jones & Dewitt Jones, songwriters
"Kingdom" - Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Jonathan Jay, Chandler Moore & Jacob Poole, songwriters - WINNER
"The Better Benediction" - PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls; PJ Morton, songwriter
"Get Up" - Tye Tribbett; Brandon Jones, Christopher Michael Stevens, Thaddaeus Tribbett & Tye Tribbett, songwriters
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
"God Really Loves Us (Radio Version)" - Crowder Featuring Dante Bowe and Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, David Crowder, Ben Glover & Jeff Sojka, songwriters
"So Good" - DOE; Chuck Butler, Dominique Jones & Ethan Hulse, songwriters
"For God Is With Us" - for KING & COUNTRY & Hillary Scott; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone & Luke Smallbone, songwriters
"Fear Is Not My Future" - Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Nicole Hannel, Jonathan Jay, Brandon Lake & Hannah Shackelford, songwriters - WINNER
"Holy Forever" - Chris Tomlin; Jason Ingram, Brian Johnson, Jenn Johnson, Chris Tomlin & Phil Wickham, songwriters
"Hymn Of Heaven (Radio Version)" - Phil Wickham; Chris Davenport, Bill Johnson, Brian Johnson & Phil Wickham, songwriters
Best Gospel Album
Die To Live - Maranda Curtis
Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live) - Ricky Dillard
Clarity - DOE
One Deluxe - Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - WINNER
All Things New - Tye Tribbett
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Lion - Elevation Worship
Breathe - Maverick City Music - WINNER
Life After Death - TobyMac
Always - Chris Tomlin
My Jesus - Anne Wilson
Best Roots Gospel Album
Let's Just Praise The Lord - Gaither Vocal Band
Confessio - Irish American Roots - Keith & Kristyn Getty
The Willie Nelson Family - Willie Nelson
2:22 - Karen Peck & New River
The Urban Hymnal - Tennessee State University Marching Band - WINNER
Best Latin Pop Album
AGUILERA - Christina Aguilera
Pasieros - Rubén Blades & Boca Livre - WINNER
De Adentro Pa Afuera - Camilo
VIAJANTE - Fonseca
Dharma + - Sebastián Yatra
Best Musica Urbana Album
TRAP CAKE, VOL. 2 - Rauw Alejandro
Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny - WINNER
LEGENDADDY - Daddy Yankee
La 167 - Farruko
The Love & Sex Tape - Maluma
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
El Alimento - Cimafunk
Tinta y Tiempo - Jorge Drexler
1940 Carmen - Mon Laferte
Alegoría - Gaby Moreno
Los Años Salvajes - Fito Paez
MOTOMAMI - Rosalía - WINNER
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Abeja Reina - Chiquis
Un Canto por México - El Musical - Natalia Lafourcade - WINNER
La Reunión (Deluxe) - Los Tigres Del Norte
EP #1 Forajido - Christian Nodal
Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe) - Marco Antonio Solís
Best Tropical Latin Album
Pa'lla Voy - Marc Anthony - WINNER
Quiero Verte Feliz - La Santa Cecilia
Lado A Lado B - Víctor Manuelle
Legendario - Tito Nieves
Imágenes Latinas - Spanish Harlem Orchestra
Cumbiana II - Carlos Vives
Best American Roots Performance
"Cry," Jon Batiste
"Love and Regret," Billy Strings
"I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to be Free," The Blind Boys of Alabama and Bela Fleck
"Same Devil," Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile
"Nightflyer," Allison Russell
"Stompin' Around," Aaron Neville with the Dirty Brass Dozen Band - WINNER
Best Americana Performance
"Silver Moon" [A Tribute To Michael Nesmith] - Eric Alexandrakis
"There You Go Again" - Asleep At The Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett
"The Message" - Blind Boys Of Alabama Featuring Black Violin
"You And Me On The Rock" - Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius
"Made Up Mind" - Bonnie Raitt - WINNER
Best American Roots Song
"Bright Star" - Anaïs Mitchell, songwriter (Anaïs Mitchell)
"Forever" - Sheryl Crow & Jeff Trott, songwriters (Sheryl Crow)
"High And Lonesome" - T Bone Burnett & Robert Plant, songwriters (Robert Plant & Alison Krauss)
"Just Like That" - Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt) - WINNER
"Prodigal Daughter" - Tim O’Brien & Aoife O'Donovan, songwriters (Aoife O'Donovan & Allison Russell)
"You And Me On The Rock" - Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius)
Best Americana Album
In These Silent Days - Brandi Carlile - WINNER
Things Happen That Way - Dr. John
Good To Be... - Keb' Mo'
Raise The Roof - Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Just Like That... - Bonnie Raitt
Best Bluegrass Album
Toward The Fray - The Infamous Stringdusters
Almost Proud - The Del McCoury Band
Calling You From My Mountain - Peter Rowan
Crooked Tree - Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway - WINNER
Get Yourself Outside - Yonder Mountain String Band
Best Traditional Blues Album
Heavy Load Blues - Gov't Mule
The Blues Don’t Lie - Buddy Guy
Get On Board - Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder - WINNER
The Sun Is Shining Down - John Mayall
Mississippi Son - Charlie Musselwhite
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Done Come Too Far - Shemekia Copeland
Crown - Eric Gales
Bloodline Maintenance - Ben Harper
Set Sail - North Mississippi Allstars
Brother Johnny - Edgar Winter - WINNER
Best Folk Album
Spellbound - Judy Collins
Revealer - Madison Cunningham - WINNER
The Light At The End Of The Line - Janis Ian
Age Of Apathy - Aoife O'Donovan
Hell On Church Street - Punch Brothers
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Full Circle - Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul Featuring LSU Golden Band From Tigerland
Natalie Noelani - Natalie Ai Kamauu
Halau Hula Keali'i O Nalani - Live At The Getty Center - Halau Hula Keali'i O Nalani
Lucky Man - Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas
Live At The 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival - Ranky Tanky - WINNER
Best Reggae Album
The Kalling - Kabaka Pyramid - WINNER
Gifted - Koffee
Scorcha - Sean Paul
Third Time's The Charm - Protoje
Com Fly Wid Mi - Shaggy
Best Global Music Performance
"Udhero Na" - Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar
"Gimme Love" - Matt B & Eddy Kenzo
"Last Last" - Burna Boy
"Neva Bow Down" - Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro
"Bayethe" - Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode - WINNER
Best Global Music Album
Shuruaat - Berklee Indian Ensemble
Love, Damini - Burna Boy
Queen Of Sheba - Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf
Between Us... (Live) - Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago
Sakura - Masa Takumi - WINNER
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
Act Like You Got Some Sense - Jamie Foxx
All About Me!: My Remarkable Life In Show Business By Mel Brooks - Mel Brooks
Aristotle And Dante Dive Into The Waters Of The World - Lin-Manuel Miranda
Finding Me - Viola Davis - WINNER
Music Is History - Questlove
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
Black Men Are Precious - Ethelbert Miller
Call Us What We Carry: Poems - Amanda Gorman
Hiding In Plain View - Malcolm-Jamal Warner
The Poet Who Sat By The Door - J. Ivy - WINNER
You Will Be Someone's Ancestor. Act Accordingly - Amir Sulaiman
Best Comedy Album
The Closer - Dave Chappelle - WINNER
Comedy Monster - Jim Gaffigan
A Little Brains, A Little Talent - Randy Rainbow
Sorry - Louis CK
We All Scream - Patton Oswalt
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
ELVIS - (Various Artists)
Encanto - (Various Artists) - WINNER
Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2) - (Various Artists)
Top Gun: Maverick - Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga, Hans Zimmer & Lorne Balfe
West Side Story - (Various Artists)
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
The Batman - Michael Giacchino, composer
Encanto - Germaine Franco, composer - WINNER
No Time To Die - Hans Zimmer, composer
The Power Of The Dog - Jonny Greenwood, composer
Succession: Season 3 - Nicholas Britell, composer
Best Song Written For Visual Media
"Be Alive" [From King Richard] - Beyoncé & Darius Scott Dixson, songwriters (Beyoncé)
"Carolina" [From Where The Crawdads Sing] - Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
"Hold My Hand" [From Top Gun: Maverick] - Bloodpop® & Stefani Germanotta, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
"Keep Rising (The Woman King)" [From The Woman King] - Angelique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito & Jessy Wilson, songwriters (Jessy Wilson Featuring Angelique Kidjo)
"Nobody Like U" [From Turning Red] - Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O'Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva)
"We Don't Talk About Bruno" [From Encanto] - Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina Gaitán - La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto - Cast) - WINNER
Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical
Amy Allen
- "For My Friends" (King Princess) (S)
- "The Hardest Part" (Alexander23) (S)
- "If We Were A Party" (Alexander23) (S)
- "If You Love Me" (Lizzo) (T)
- "Magic Wand" (Alexander23) (T)
- "Matilda" (Harry Styles) (T)
- "Move Me" (Charli XCX) (T)
- "Too Bad" (King Princess) (S)
- "Vicious" (Sabrina Carpenter) (S)
Nija Charles
- "Cozy" (Beyoncé) (T)
- "Ex For A Reason" (Summer Walker With JT From City Girls) (T)
- "Good Love" (City Girls Featuring Usher) (S)
- "Iykyk" (Lil Durk Featuring Ella Mai & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie)(T)
- "Lobby" (Anitta & Missy Elliott) (S)
- "Ride For You" (Meek Mill Featuring Kehlani) (T)
- "Sweetest Pie" (Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa) (S)
- "Tangerine" (Kehlani) (T)
- "Throw It Away" (Summer Walker) (T)
Tobias Jesso Jr. - WINNER
- "Boyfriends" (Harry Styles) (T)
- "Can I Get It" (Adele) (T)
- "Careless" (FKA Twigs Featuring Daniel Caesar) (T)
- "C'mon Baby Cry" (Orville Peck) (T)
- "Dotted Lines" (King Princess) (T)
- "Let You Go" (Diplo & TSHA) (S)
- "No Good Reason" (Omar Apollo) (T)
- "Thank You Song" (FKA Twigs) (T)
- "To Be Loved" (Adele) (T)
The-Dream
- "Break My Soul" (Beyoncé) (S)
- "Church Girl" (Beyoncé) (T)
- "Energy" (Beyoncé) (T)
- "I'm That Girl" (Beyoncé) (T)
- "Mercedes" (Brent Faiyaz) (S)
- "Rock N Roll" (Pusha T Featuring Kanye West and Kid Cudi) (T)
- "Rolling Stone" (Brent Faiyaz) (T)
- "Summer Renaissance" (Beyoncé) (T)
- "Thique" (Beyoncé) (T)
Laura Veltz
- "Background Music" (Maren Morris) (T)
- "Feed" (Demi Lovato) (T)
- "Humble Quest" (Maren Morris) (T)
- "Pain" (Ingrid Andress) (T)
- "29" (Demi Lovato) (T)
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff - WINNER
- "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) (Taylor Swift) (T)
- Dance Fever (Florence + The Machine) (A)
- "I Still Believe" (Diana Ross) (T)
- Minions: The Rise Of Gru (Various Artists) (A)
- "Part Of The Band" (The 1975) (S)
Dan Auerbach
- Dropout Boogie (The Black Keys) (A)
- "El Bueno Y El Malo" (Hermanos Gutiérrez) (T)
- Nightmare Daydream (The Velveteers) (A)
- Rich White Honky Blues (Hank Williams Jr.) (A)
- Something Borrowed, Something New: A Tribute To John Anderson (Various Artists) (A)
- Strange Time To Be Alive (Early James) (A)
- Sweet Unknown (Ceramic Animal) (A)
- "Tres Hermanos" (Hermanos Gutiérrez) (T)
- Young Blood (Marcus King) (A)
Boi-1da
- "Chronicles" (Cordae Featuring H.E.R. & Lil Durk) (T)
- "Churchill Downs" (Jack Harlow Featuring Drake) (T)
- "Heated" (Beyoncé) (T)
- "Mafia" (Travis Scott) (S)
- "N95" (Kendrick Lamar) (T)
- "Nail Tech" (Jack Harlow) (T)
- "Not Another Love Song" (Ella Mai) (T)
- "Scarred" (Giveon) (T)
- "Silent Hill" (Kendrick Lamar) (T)
Dahi
- "Buttons" (Steve Lacy) (T)
- "Count Me Out" (Kendrick Lamar) (T)
- "Die Hard" (Kendrick Lamar) (T)
- "DJ Quik" (Vince Staples) (T)
- "Father Time" (Kendrick Lamar Featuring Sampha) (T)
- "Give You The World" (Steve Lacy) (T)
- "Mercury" (Steve Lacy) (T)
- "Mirror" (Kendrick Lamar) (T)
- "Rich Spirit" (Kendrick Lamar) (T)
Dernst "D'mile" Emile II
- Candy Drip (Lucky Daye) (A)
- An Evening With Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak And Silk Sonic) (A)
- "Good Morning Gorgeous" (Mary J. Blige) (S)
- "Sometimes I Feel Like A Motherless Child" (Jazmine Sullivan) (S)
Best Remixed Recording
"About Damn Time" (Purple Disco Machine Remix) - Purple Disco Machine, remixer (Lizzo) - WINNER
"BREAK MY SOUL" (Terry Hunter Remix) - Terry Hunter, remixer (Beyoncé)
"Easy Lover" (Four Tet Remix) - Four Tet, remixer (Ellie Goulding)
"Slow Song" (Paul Woolford Remix) - Paul Woolford, remixer (The Knocks & Dragonette)
"Too Late Now" (Soulwax Remix) - Soulwax, remixers (Wet Leg)
Best Music Video
"Easy On Me" - Adele; Xavier Dolan, video director; Xavier Dolan & Nancy Grant, video producers
"Yet To Come" - BTS; Yong Seok Choi, video director; Tiffany Suh, video producer
"Woman" - Doja Cat; Child., video director; Missy Galanida, Sam Houston, Michelle Larkin & Isaac Rice, video producers
"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar; Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jason Baum & Jamie Rabineau, video producers
"As It Was" - Harry Styles; Tanu Muino, video director; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Fred Bonham Carter & Alexa Haywood, video producers
"All Too Well: The Short Film" - Taylor Swift; Taylor Swift, video director; Saul Germaine, video producer - WINNER
Best Music Film
Adele One Night Only - Adele; Paul Dugdale, video director
Our World - Justin Bieber; Michael D. Ratner, video director; Kfir Goldberg, Andy Mininger & Scott Ratner, video producers
Billie Eilish Live At The O2 - Billie Eilish; Sam Wrench, video director; Michelle An, Tom Colbourne, Chelsea Dodson & Billie Eilish, video producers
Motomami (Rosalía Tiktok Live Performance) - Rosalía; Ferrán Echegaray, Rosalía Vila Tobella & Stillz, video directors
Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story - (Various Artists); Frank Marshall & Ryan Suffern, video directors; Frank Marshall, Sean Stuart & Ryan Suffern, video producers - WINNER
A Band A Brotherhood A Barn - Neil Young & Crazy Horse
Dhlovelife, video director; Gary Ward, video producer