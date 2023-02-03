Get Shagadelic At New Austin Powers-Themed Bar Coming To Texas

Yeah, baby!

It's time for another pop-up bar to take over The Whippersnapper in Knox-Henderson — and starting February 9, it'll transform into an Austin Powers-themed bar! The "Electric Shagadelic Pussycat Swingers Club" is encouraging bar patrons to dress up in 1960s garb, although it's not required for entry.

The new pop-up will feature themed menu items including Get in My Belly Burger, Mama Cass, Mini Me, Freaking Laser Beam and Goldmember. Guests will also enjoy photo opportunities, nightly entertainment, interactive experiences and themed mural work, the bar announced on its Instagram.

"Come hang for an immersive experience that will be sure to add likes to your insta and book of faces," The Whippersnapper said.