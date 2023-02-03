California Doctor Riding Bike Hit By Car Then Stabbed To Death By Driver

By Bill Galluccio

February 3, 2023

Car crash with bicycle
Photo: Getty Images

A California doctor was killed while riding his bicycle on the Pacific Coast Highway on Wednesday (February 1) afternoon. A driver in a Lexus struck Dr. Michael Mammone, 58, from behind, sending him crashing to the ground.

The driver, identified as Vanroy Evan Smith, then got out of his vehicle and stabbed Mammone several times. He also pulled out a gun and fired multiple rounds before he was disarmed and detained by a pair of bystanders.

Mammone was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Smith was taken into custody on suspicion of murder.

Investigators have not determined a motive for the attack and said that Smith and Mammone had no previous connection.

"As of right now, we currently don't truly understand the why… as far as motivation and any type of relationship," Orange County Sheriff's Sgt. Mike Woodruff told KTLA. "Investigators are keeping all options open to check those boxes, if you will, to make sure they don't leave anything uncovered."

