“My musical journey started with me wanting to find something that I could be good at simply so I could earn enough money to buy a decent pair of shoes just to be able to wear to school,” Dr. Dre said according to The Hollywood Reporter. “I was in junior high school the first time I had ever heard hip-hop for the first time. I heard mixing and scratching, and I couldn’t get enough of that sound. And once I got my hands on the turntables, I knew I had found my wings and I was determined to learn how to fly.”



Missy Elliott's tribute was also full of touching performances that hit home for the iconic artist. Chlöe hit the stage to perform a stunning rendition of Aaliyah's "One in a Million" and Elliott's song "One Minute Man." Her friend Tweet made a rare appearance to perform their collaborative hit "Oops (Oh My)" followed by Ciara, who sang and danced to their songs "Lose Control" and "1, 2 Step."



“I’ve won a lot of awards and I feel the same way — anybody that knows me knows that I’m always crying,” Elliott admitted. “I was in a girl group and Sylvia Rhone dropped me, then signed me as a solo artist. She saw something in me that I didn’t see in myself.… She never told us no. She never told me, ‘You need to lose weight.’ She never told me, ‘You need to change your records.’”

