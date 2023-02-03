Fall Out Boy Add Date To Massive North American Tour
By Katrina Nattress
February 3, 2023
Tickets to Fall Out Boy's massive So Much For (Tour) Dust went on sale today (February 3), and there was already such high demand that the band added a second date at Los Angeles' BMO Stadium. The second show is going down on July 3 and will include Bring Me The Horizon, The Academy Is..., and Royal & The Serpent as support.
The stadium tour will be in support of Fall Out Boy's upcoming album So Much (For) Stardust, which is slated for a March 25 release. The band has given fans a taste of what to expect with two singles: "Heartbreak Feels So Good" and "Love From The Other Side."
Check out the announcement and a full list of tour dates below.
Fall Out Boy So Much For (Tour) Dust Dates
*Alkaline Trio as direct support; all other dates feature Bring Me The Horizon as direct support
Wednesday, June 21* — Chicago, IL
Friday, June 23*— Maryland Heights, MO
Saturday, June 24* — Bonner Springs, KS
Tuesday, June 27 — The Woodlands, TX
Wednesday, June 28 — Dallas, TX
Friday, June 30 — Phoenix, AZ
Saturday, July 1 — Chula Vista, CA
Sunday, July 2 — Los Angeles, CA
Sunday, July 3 — Los Angeles, CA
Wednesday, July 5 — Mountain View, CA
Friday, July 7 — Salt Lake City, UT
Sunday, July 9 — Englewood, CO
Tuesday, July 11 — Rogers, AR
Thursday, July 13 — Somerset, WI
Saturday, July 15 — Cincinnati, OH
Sunday, July 16 — Noblesville, IN
Tuesday, July 18 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Wednesday, July 19 — Bristow, VA
Friday, July 21 — Charlotte, NC
Saturday, July 22 — Virginia Beach, VA
Monday, July 24 — West Palm Beach, FL
Tuesday, July 25 — Tampa, FL
Wednesday, July 26 — Atlanta, GA
Saturday, July 29 — Clarkston, MI
Sunday, July 30 — Toronto, ON
Tuesday, August 1 — Forest Hills, NY
Wednesday, August 2 — Boston, MA
Friday, August 4 — Darien Center, NY
Saturday, August 5 — Holmdel, NJ
Sunday, August 6 — Camden, NJ