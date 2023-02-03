Fall Out Boy Add Date To Massive North American Tour

Tickets to Fall Out Boy's massive So Much For (Tour) Dust went on sale today (February 3), and there was already such high demand that the band added a second date at Los Angeles' BMO Stadium. The second show is going down on July 3 and will include Bring Me The Horizon, The Academy Is..., and Royal & The Serpent as support.

The stadium tour will be in support of Fall Out Boy's upcoming album So Much (For) Stardust, which is slated for a March 25 release. The band has given fans a taste of what to expect with two singles: "Heartbreak Feels So Good" and "Love From The Other Side."

Check out the announcement and a full list of tour dates below.