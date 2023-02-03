Kyrie Irving Requests Trade: Report

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving has reportedly requested a trade ahead of next Thursday's (February 9) deadline, a source with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Friday (February 3).

"Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has told the franchise that he wants to be traded ahead of Thursday's deadline, source tells ESPN," Wojnarowski tweeted.

Irving has had a tumultuous tenure with the Nets since signing with the franchise as a free agent prior to the 2019-20 NBA season. The guard was suspended for eight games in November after sharing a link to a film with antisemitic material.

Irving also missed the majority of the 2021-22 NBA season due to his refusal to get vaccinated amid New York City's COVID-19 vaccine mandate enforced at the time, which prohibited from playing in home games at Barclays Center, as well as the Nets' games against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.